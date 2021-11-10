Deathloop Co-Director Promotes Arkane Lyon Boss

This year has been one of many surprises, both expected and unavoidable, as we have had a number of excellent games, and on top of an incredible variety of genres, something we have to praise, as the developers have done an impeccable job, and more when they have had to work in pandemic conditions, something that is not easy at all. One of those surprises has been Deathloop, the game developed by Arkane Studios, parents of the Dishonored franchise, for example. It has been a tremendous success, and therefore, Deathloop co-director is promoted to Arkane Lyon’s boss position.

It was thanks to the web VGC, where we have learned of the promotion of Dinga Bakaba to head of the study, although he will continue to hold the position of co-director with Sebastien Mitton, the couple with whom he directed the development of Deathloop. Bakaba already has a lot of experience in what comes to be video game development at Arkane Studios, since since his incorporation in 2010, he has worked on several titles, being the lead designer on Dishonored 2 and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, games more than excellent.

Hopefully, in Arkane’s next projects, that DNA that makes the titles of this studio such a unique experience will not be lost. And let’s not forget that On September 14, 2022, the temporary exclusivity of Deathloop will end, and we can choose to enjoy it on our Xbox.