Two more protesters were killed in Sudan, shot by security forces, bringing to five the number of opponents of the military coup who died on Saturday, a pro-democracy medical union reported.

Since the coup of October 25, a total of 20 protesters have died and more than 300 have been injured, according to these doctors, who add that the access of the wounded to hospitals is “very difficult”, they ask that people go to donate blood and They urge other healthcare professionals to help them.

