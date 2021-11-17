Who could forget those movie scenes where someone takes the suit to the cleaners and it is returned brand new thanks to steam ironing systems very expensive that few people could afford in their homes.

This is what the new Mijia steam iron aims to do, a gadget that simplifies and speeds up the task while disinfecting and restoring garments.

Iron and steam cleaning with a constant pressure of 500kPa

Much has evolved the iron from the old iron plates that smoothed clothes by, literally, pressure exerted due to their weight. Henry W. Seely did what he could with his first patent for a wrought iron plate.





Built on a lectern that has its own ironing “table” and supply tank, this new ironing model presented on Xiaomi Youpin has some very interesting characteristics, a priori: 2200 watt connection, a constant pressure of 500kPa (kilopascals), a steam flow rate of 42g per minute and a two-liter water tank with storage.

The water temperature detection system is intelligent and cuts the supply when the optimum state has not been reached in order to regulate it at all times and guarantee a constant ironing quality. At the end of the arm, a circular resistance distributes the heat evenly, a first plate reaches 145º and a second ceramic coating, capable of reaching 135 º, regulates temperature peaks.





This steam system can also be used to simply hydrate the garments and keep them smooth. And, of course, a high temperature will help keep any fabric odor-free and sanitized. Like any steamer, mite colonies die exposed to the high temperatures of the steam.

Perhaps one of the most interesting functions lies in the stand or lectern on which we can place a shirt or jacket and iron it completely standing up, without having to use tweezers.





By means of a security system, the lectern has two telescopic aluminum poles that can be fixed up to 150cm and its head offers the possibility of regulating and ironing at different angles that they range from 0 to 90º. Thus, to iron the tail of a raincoat we can stretch it completely, and to iron baby clothes we can do it comfortably seated.

According to the brand, each full load of water allows about 40 minutes of constant use, enough to iron about 18 shirts, 15 skirts or pants and 12 coats.

The rest of the functions are complemented by an intelligent locking system, fire-retardant construction, overvoltage protection, automatic safety shutdown and the aforementioned thermal regulators.

Price and availability of the new Mijia ironing system





The truth is that this is one of those appliances that, if found available in our country, would sweep through the white appliance ranges. This Mijia ironing system includes in its sales pack a mitten and a rail to hang clothes without creasing them.

The best? The price: 529 yuan, that the change is only 73 euros. Shipping is free and purchase rejection is free. It can be purchased from today and on Youpin it is sweeping.