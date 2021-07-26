Death Stranding surpasses 5 million units sold on PS4 and PC

In an interview with the medium GamesIndustry.biz, Chief Publishing House Jay Boor of Kojima Productions has announced that “until March 2021, Death Stranding sold more than five million units for PlayStation 4 and PC worldwide«. In fact, “since it is the first title developed from Kojima Productions, from a sales perspective, it worked quite well«. Now, the title will be able to reach more players thanks to its new Director’s Cut edition.

«The main component of Death Stranding is its social system, a unique asynchronous multiplayer feature that allows players to connect with other players around the world through a variety of in-game actions. The Director’s Cut will expand this system and we will share more about that in the coming weeks.«, Boor has advanced in the interview.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will not only include visual and performance improvements that take full advantage of the next-generation features of PlayStation 5. The game promises to feature new content developed from the ground up, highlighting new missions and storylines added, more weapons, vehicles and equipment, and even an online career mode and leaderboards. «The goal was to introduce new content that would further expand the world within Death Stranding and at the same time enhance the game’s core experience and features.«.

<br>

Know more: Hideo Kojima does not like that the new edition of Death Stranding is called Director’s Cut



Death Stranding is re-released exclusively for PS5

As announced a few weeks ago, the Extended Edition of Death Stranding will premiere on 24th September exclusively for PS5. Again, a door between the living and the dead will open, leading grotesque creatures from beyond to roam the game world marked by a desolate society. We will have to see the performance of the game in its new stage, with a longer-term continuity as a saga still possible.