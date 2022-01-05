The Sony year 2022 It looks really promising with the arrival at the beginning of the year of Horizon Forbidden West or Gran Turismo 7. For PC users it is also a good moment compared to the Japanese company, since God of War will be released for the first time on the platform.

Now Hideo Kojima’s latest work has also signed up for the party. After arriving on PS5 last September, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will finally arrive on PC in spring. 505 Games has not specified an exact date, but we do know which platforms we will be able to play on.

The game will land simultaneously on both Steam and the Epic Games Store and we can already see your file on the Valve platform. Among the additions that we find for PC we have Intel’s Xe Super Sampling technology, which translates into being able to play with “great graphic detail along with high performance”.

Photo mode and support for ultra-wide screens will be present, along with various cosmetic items and objects for everyone who buys it. The Standard version of Death Stranding was released on PC in 2020 and the differences from this edition lie in new scenes, missions, collaborations with Cyberpunk 2077, Half-Life and more scrolling methods.