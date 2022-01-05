Last year we saw the launch of Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PlayStation 5, offering the definitive version of the first game from Kojima Productions. The original edition of the game was already available on PC and it has just been confirmed that in spring we will see the launch of the Death Stranding Director’s Cut on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

A few hours ago a leak emerged that assured that we would see Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC this same year, and 505 Games already confirmed that this is correct. In a post on their social networks, the publisher confirmed that we will see the definitive edition of Death Stranding on PC in spring 2022.

“Exciting news! Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch simultaneously on both Steam and the Epic Games Store in Spring 2022. This is the definitive Death Stranding experience, and it will incorporate Intel’s new XeSS graphics technology.“Was what he said 505 Games in your post.

The page of the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Steam is out now and we can add the game to our wish list, but the price tag for this version has not been revealed yet. Also, the system requirements are yet to be determined, so we’ll have to wait a couple of months to find out.

With the release of the Death Stranding Director’s Cut the work of Kojima Productions is finished, so surely the company is already working on other projects. A few days ago Hideo Kojima said he was working on a radical project, in addition to a radio project and something for his video team, but so far nothing has been officially announced.