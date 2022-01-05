Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut could be coming to PC according to a leaked press release. Death Stranding Director’s Cut launched on PS5 in 2021, a more comprehensive edition of the original 2019 game. The Director’s Cut adds new content, missions and features, including haptic feedback on the latest Sony console.

Death Stranding is the latest installment from famous video game developer Hideo Kojima, and it stars Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead as protagonist Sam Bridges. Despite a somewhat mixed reception from fans in 2019, the title has a dedicated following, and the Director’s Cut edition of the game has been highly praised by many. Speculation about a possible sequel has been rife for some time, fueled in part by a photo of Kojima that many believe shows Reedus on set with the director. Reedus himself has previously stated that Death Stranding 2 is underway, but Kojima, Sony, and Kojima Productions have yet to formally announce anything.

Now, VideoCardz reports that Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC is on the way, citing an unidentified source who has allegedly provided a press release on the game. According to the leak, Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC will be the first title to support Intel’s AI-based scaling technology, which “will enhance player experiences.” 505 Games, publisher of Death Stranding on PC, is mentioned in the leak, and its president Neil Rally reportedly stated the following: “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Intel for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut edition on PC. Death Stranding has been a This game is hugely popular with PC gamers and we are excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will improve player experiences for Director’s Cut. “

The supposed launch of Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC will likely be a success for those who cannot afford a PS5 console. The title is currently only available on the Sony platform, which means that PC players only get the normal edition of the game, along with some PC enhancements and new Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 content that was missing from the game. Death Stranding for PS4. Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut on PS5 adds the new Very Hard mode, a shooting range, races, an expanded story, and more, all of which would likely be available on the PC version.

As of this writing, the leak of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC is unconfirmed. While the news may be false, the release of Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut on PC makes sense, and the trend continues that PlayStation exclusives will be released on PC as well. Later this month, God of War (2018) is coming to PC, and Ghost of Tsushima is also rumored to be released on Steam.