Death Stranding Director’s Cut could come to PC and Hideo Kojima celebrates it with a photo of Hassan (not Kahraman, right?)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will arrive on PC this year. The news came from the hand of 505 Games and Intel within the framework of the technology fair CES 2022.

While Intel showed the world how its powerful graphics technology worked Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) To improve the performance of numerous PC video games, the company took the opportunity to confirm that one of the titles that will use this technology will be Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which is currently available at PS5.

As with the base game, distribution will be handled by 505 Games so much for Epic games What Steam. “XeSS uses machine learning to allow players to explore the unique environment of Death Stranding Director’s Cut with a high level of graphic detail and high performance” the editor stated.

PC version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut will include a High Rate mode to increase the frames, photo mode, compatibility with ultrawide monitors, as well as all the exclusive crossover content for PC users with Half-life Y Cyberpunk 2077.

However, most of the charm of this new version, which came out a few months ago for Playstation 5, is in the ingame content that reaches the campaign of the delivery man Sam Porter Bridges, and that expands the hours of play: new missions, new objects to order and, of course, the possibility of loading the games of Death stranding standard. What was not clear at the moment is how much will be the surcharge that the owners of the base game will have both in Steam like in Epic Games Store.

Death stranding introduces us to Sam Porter Bridges, a delivery man with supernatural powers who crosses a dystopian version of North America to reconnect its citizens, rebuild a new nation and prevent the extinction of our species. The video game mixes elements of science fiction with Lovecraftian horror, a multiplayer in the background and original “delivery” mechanics in all kinds of terrain.

Hideo Kojima celebrates 2022 with a photo of… Hassan?

Meanwhile, we remind you that Hideo kojima celebrates 2022 with the announcement of at least three new projects for the field of video games, film and music. And in the last hours, he also uploaded an interesting image of a certain… Hassan * flashbacks of the cold war * that again does not fill the smoke of the Abandoned to see a new Pope.

