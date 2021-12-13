This morning, the passing of Mexican music idol Vicente Fernández shocked millions around the world (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, file) (Chris Pizzello /)

The death of Mexican music idol Vicente Fernández shocked millions around the world. Here are the details of his unfortunate passing, minute by minute:

10:20 am: The recitation of the rosary in memory of Vicente Fernández began. The mass is officiated by a priest and in the place are some relatives of the “Charro de México”. An image of the artist is projected on the screen of the VFG Arena with the legend: “Vicente Fernández Gómez rest in peace.” The singer’s son, Gerardo Fernández, and his wife were captured by the media. Some fans also attended the religious gathering.

9:28 am: The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), paid tribute to Vicente Fernández during the morning conference from the National Palace. “A symbol of the ranchera song, a popular singer known in Mexico and abroad,” said the president. Later, the song “Volver, Volver” was played in the palace’s treasury room.

06:15 am : It was 24 hours since the death of Vicente Fernández, a Mexican music idol who died after being hospitalized for four months in Guadalajara, Jalisco, at the age of 81. At the moment, the doors of the VFG arena remain open and some from Guadalajara enter to approach the artist’s coffin. Vicente Fernández Jr. and Cuquita Abarca, the interpreter’s first-born and wife, remain at the scene.

December 13, 2021

10:00 pm: The famous music continues to sound in the voice of his mariachi while the lines of people continue to enter the VFG Arena, where there have been no mishaps and everything has passed in order. The doors of the enclosure will remain open all night, and the family has announced that this Monday the 13th at 03:00 pm the funeral service will begin privately.

08:15 pm : The artist’s mariachi intones the theme Beautiful darling with dedication to Mrs. María del Refugio Cuquita It encompasses. At the moment, some 7,000 people have come to the VFG arena, which is part of the artist’s ranch, to say goodbye because the funeral will be held privately on Monday.

The Aguilar dynasty was present to pay tribute to “Chente” Photo: Screenshot

07:40 pm: In the guard of the enclosure of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, the singer Pepe Aguilar was present, accompanied by his wife Anelís and their children Leonardo and Ángela, who flanked the coffin while the song sounded Return, in the voice of the late artist’s mariachi.

The children of the deceased interpreter mounted the first honor guard around the coffin Photo: Twitter @ angelzasky

07:10 pm: Alejandro Fernández and his mother, Cuquita Abarca are placed next to the coffin. The foal sing the theme Love of two in an emotional moment next to the coffin of the charro. At the end of the song, he kisses his mother – who looks at him rapt – on the lips and on the forehead. The granddaughters of the deceased interpreter mount the Guard of honor while a member of the mariachi interprets the song Urges.

Today the interpreter’s widow said goodbye to him with a kiss on the coffin Photo: Screenshot

06:50 pm : The interpreter’s coffin has been displayed amid a standing ovation and the song The king performed by the artist’s mariachi. The artist’s children have mounted the honor guard flanking the coffin: Alejandro, Vicente Junior, Gerardo and elements of the group. VFG arena intones the theme Mexico Beautiful and beloved.

Followers of the interpreter arrived at the VFG Arena in their vehicles and on foot, on the Chapala highway Photo: MARIO JASSO / CUARTOSCURO.COM (Mario Jasso /)

06:45 pm: A corridor has been arranged where only some people, not all, will be able to pass one side to say goodbye to the charro, whose coffin is about to be exhibited. The time at which the event will end has not been revealed, it is expected that the family has arranged for the venue to remain open all night before the response of the public that has come from different municipalities.

06:30 pm: After a 27-kilometer journey, Vicente Fernández’s body is about to be exposed to his public in a VFG Arena that is already full of the public. The chairs that are located in front of the press look already occupied, while the first rows are cordoned off and cleared, and it is from the later rows that the public has been placed. Dozens of vehicles and people continue to arrive walking on the Chapala highway.

Elements of the National Guard and civil protection are guarding order at the event, where it has been requested that sanitary regulations such as the use of face masks be maintained. TIt was noted that the state governor, Enrique Alfaro, will not attend the event, as the local president is on vacation.

Followers remain on the outskirts of the 3 Potrillos ranch where the funeral of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández will be held this Sunday in the city of Guadalajara, in the western state of Jalisco. EFE / Francisco Guasco (Francisco Guasco /)

04:15 pm: A huge image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, a crucifix and floral wreaths, as well as a colorful play of lights, have been placed. VFG Arena staff, with capacity for up to 15 thousand people. It is estimated that those attending the tribute will be able to stay for a few minutes to say goodbye to the charro, and then circulate and give way to the entrance. The itinerary of the event has not been released, although a religious service and a musical space with mariachi are speculated.

04:00 pm: Hundreds of people from Guadalajara gather on the outskirts of the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena (VFG), located on the ranch owned by the family. In the place there is an atmosphere of sadness mixed with hubbub. Organized in five rows, the attendees are entering the premises where they have already begun to occupy the first stands. It is expected that the farewell will begin at 05:00 pm. The place is protected by the staff of security.

02:29 pm: E he body of Vicente Fernández arrived at the “Los tres Potrillos” ranch. At the scene, hundreds of fans gathered to receive the remains of the Mexican music idol.

01:50 pm: Alejandra Fernández, Vicente Fernández’s adopted daughter, arrived at the ranch where her father’s remains will rest.

01:40 pm: Vicente Fernández’s body is transferred from the funeral home to the “Los tres potrillos” ranch. The convoy will take the López Mateos, Periférico and Chapala highway, according to the report by Millennium Television.

The hearse is escorted by state authorities.

12:44 pm: Alejandro Fernández, “El Potrillo” and his daughters, Camilia and América, arrived at the “Los 3 Potrillos” ranch.

12:32 pm: Vicente Fernández’s son, Gerardo Fernández, arrived at his father’s home on the Chapala highway, Jalisco.

12:00 pm: Vicente Fernández’s son, Vicente Fernández Jr., arrived at the “Los 3 Potrillos” ranch. He spoke to the media for the first time since the death of his father. On the site confirmed that the Tribute to the “Charro de México” will be held in Jalisco.

According to information from Millennium television, Vicente’s fans will have access to the VFG Arena from 5:00 p.m.

Archive photograph of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández. EFE / Fernando Aceves (Fernando Aceves Fernando Aceves /)

11:30 am: according to information from Aztec tv, funeral home workers arrived at the ranch “Los 3 Potrillos”. For their part, dozens of fans gathered outside the famous place owned by Vicente Fernández. It was also reported on the mobilization of police elements to protect the land.

10:00 am : Vicente Fernández’s body arrived at the Gayosso funeral home, in Av. México, Guadalajara. According to the report of Millennium television, the body of the Charro de Huentitán will be embalmed in that place.

At the moment, dozens of fans gather outside the funeral home, where wreaths have also arrived for the singer and his family.

According to unofficial information, the body of the Charro from Mexico It will arrive at “Los tres potrillos” at 1:00 p.m. this Sunday. Later, at approximately 5:00 p.m., an event will be held to pay tribute to him.

9:40 am: a few hours after the announcement of the unfortunate death, Vicente’s body was transferred in a hearse to a Gayosso funeral home located on Av. México, Guadalajara. Later, according to information from the journalist Flor Rubio, her body will be taken to the Arena Vicente Fernández Gómez (VFG), located inside the famous Los Tres Potrillos ranch, on the Chapala highway.

According to unofficial information, it will be at that venue where the interpreter will be given the “last goodbye” and a tribute will be held in the next few hours.

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, DECEMBER 12, 2021.- The singer-songwriter Vicente Fernández died around 6:15 am, reported family members. The media remain outside the Country 2000 Hospital where the singer was hospitalized in critical condition. PHOTO: MARIO JASSO / CUARTOSCURO.COM (Mario Jasso /)

7:20 am: Through a statement, the Fernández family reported the death of the singer with a message written on Vicente’s Instagram account.

The brief letter reads: “In Peace Rest Mr. Vicente Fernánez. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share a musical career with everyone and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”.

PHOTO: Instagram / @ _ vicentefdez

6:15 am: Vicente Fernández passed away on December 12, after he was hospitalized for four months at the Country 2000 hospital, in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. According to the report of Come the joy, the “Charro de México” was surrounded by some of his children, grandchildren and his wife, Mrs. Cuquita Abarca.

At the moment, there is still no medical report on his cause of death. However, a statement issued by the family indicates that Chente developed inflammation in the respiratory tract a day before his death.

