The three police officers accused of the death of Lucas González

Two of the three accused police officers involved in the death by Lucas González (17) in Barracas declared this Monday before the Justice and They admitted to having fired their regulation weapon at the car in which the young soccer player and his friends were traveling. The third person accused of the crime refused to receive questions and cried twice.

Judicial sources informed the news agency Telam that the two defendants who testified said they got out of the Nissan Tiida car of the Investigation Brigade of Comuna 4 shouting “police” and wearing identification vests, and also sounded the siren, although they did not turn on the blue lights of the mobile because they did not work.

The agents testified during the morning in the Buenos Aires mayor’s office in the Courts during the investigation carried out by the prosecutors Leonel Gómez Barbella and Andrés Heim.

The first to declare was Gabriel Isassi, who did not want to accept questions. The policeman burst into tears twice and offered an attempt to clarify what were the tasks that he carried out with his colleagues in civilian clothes and in a car without police identification in the vicinity of the 21-24 neighborhood. Isassi assured that they were carrying out work for an operation against drug trafficking as a result of a court order.

According to the police statement, the car in which Lucas was traveling with his teammates had had movements “compatible with drug trafficking maneuvers”, according to the agency Argentine News. It should be remembered that Lucas’s friend who was driving the vehicle assured in a television interview that everything was unleashed shortly after they stopped at a kiosk to buy some juices.

Family and friends will hold a march today to demand justice for the murder of Lucas González (Telam)

Isassi stated that both he and his companions were wearing bulletproof vests with police identification when they tried to stop the car to verify the identity of the occupants.

The police officer further stated that, at one point, the vehicle in which Lucas was traveling ignored the request to stop after the chase and, once the officers stood in front of the footballers’ car, the victim’s friend started, stepping on the foot of one of the policemen with a wheel, factor by which the agents considered it a threat and for which they opened fire.

All of Lucas’s friends who were traveling in the car revealed during the last days that they tried to escape from the police, since they were not identified and were pointing guns at them. They assured that they thought they were thieves and that they wanted to rob them.

At the same time, Isassi made no reference to who of the three defendants was the one who fired the shots against the young footballers who were traveling in a blue Volkswagen Suran.

The first one who did admit to having shot the vehicle was Officer José Nievas, another of the accused. At no time did he refer to the alleged carrying of arms by the adolescents and for the moment his statements about the motives that led him to shoot the adolescents did not come to light.

The two policemen affirmed that at no time did they suspect that the occupants of the blue car were soccer players and they even filed a claim with the Justice. One of them said that during these days of confinement they were detained in common cells, and that during the days they felt threatened by the rest of the inmates in the same area.

The last shift was for Major Officer Fabián López, who, like Nievas, also acknowledged having fired shots at the car in which the adolescents were traveling and refused to provide information about the alleged weapon that was inside the stopped vehicle.

Lucas González was 17 years old

The situation of the three policemen of the City, who remain in detention, was complicated in the last hours with a new accusation. On Saturday night, after the suspects turned themselves in at Communal Police Station 4 in Parque Patricios, the prosecutor Leonel Gomez Barbella, in charge of investigating the case, required that they also be charged with the attempted murder of Lucas’s three friends who were traveling in the Volkswagen Surán, with the Barracas Central soccer player in the passenger seat.

“As the story of the events, temporarily finds legal qualification in the crime of attempted homicide doubly aggravated for having been committed by members of the police forces abusing their functions and treacherously; the crime of aggravated homicide by having been committed by members of the police forces abusing their functions and with treachery; the crime of ideological falsehood and the illegal deprivation of liberty aggravated by functional abuse, all of them in an ideal contest, “said Gómez Barbella in the letter. The new request for imputation was added to that of the alleged aggravated homicide of Lucas, whose penalty is life imprisonment.

On the other hand, it is expected that the friends who traveled with Lucas also present a statement this Monday in the Prosecutor No. 32 before investigators in their capacity as witnesses. Before presenting themselves to the prosecutors, the young people will meet with personnel from the Directorate of Orientation, Accompaniment and Victim Protection. Meanwhile, Lucas’s parents, Mario González and Cintia López, They will do the same on Tuesday, also in the Buenos Aires Courts. It is expected that they can provide information that is decisive for the cause.

Meanwhile, from 19:00 on Monday, Lucas’s parents called a march at the door of the Courts. It will be a peaceful candlelight demonstration without political flags.

