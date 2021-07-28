By Lizbeth Diaz

MEXICO CITY, Jul 27 (Reuters) – The unexpected death of one of the key witnesses to the whereabouts of 43 missing students in 2014 in southern Mexico is a “terrible blow” that could affect the investigation, they told Reuters the father of one of the victims and an investigator of the case.

On the eve, the Government of Mexico reported that Mario Casarrubias died of COVID-19. The deceased was the leader of a criminal organization in the southern state of Guerrero, where the students were attacked by police linked to criminals.

“It is a terrible blow for the investigation, unfortunately he (Casarrubias) took many things he knew,” Mario González, father of one of the missing youths, told Reuters. “Tomorrow (Wednesday) the issue will be discussed with (the Ministry of the Interior) in the meeting with the commission investigating the case as it is something that has us very concerned,” he added.

Casarrubias, leader of the criminal group “Guerreros Unidos”, as well as other detainees linked to the disappearance of young education students, denounced torture and incommunicado detention during the time he was imprisoned.

Human rights organizations maintain that the students were kidnapped and handed over to the Guerreros Unidos organization and some of them were cremated in different places, contrary to the version of the previous government that claimed that they were murdered and burned in a garbage dump in the area.

The disappearance of young people is an open wound in Mexico and its clarification became one of the campaign promises of the current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. So far, only the remains of three victims have been found.

“Anyone who has information on the formation of criminal structures (…) is a loss for the investigation,” Angela Buitrago, a researcher at the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights ( IACHR).

“We must continue, hoping that the investigation is not affected,” he added.

