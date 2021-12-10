The countdown begins! We only have four rounds of billboard premieres – with their respective Christmas bombings – to finalize the 2021 film course, but before the storm, a relative calm arrives before the blockbusters begin to rampage. As you already know, before going into the matter with the news of this friday 10Let’s take a look at a box office that improved compared to the last weekend of November, but that is not to rave about.

For the second consecutive weekend, ‘Encanto’ returned to crown the Top 5 with the most viewed, falling 29% and making a total – rounded – of 1 million euros, being tied with a ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ that debuted with an identical sum; which seems a bit disappointing considering the potential of the franchise and the wide -perhaps too- target to which it is directed.

Well below a million we find ‘La casa Gucci’, with 0.54 million euros on his second weekend; to ‘Way Down’, which holds the guy in fourth place with 0.45 million That add to your very satisfying total; and a ‘Clifford, the big red dog’ who started his journey in cinemas with 0.43 million, leaving a list of the most tight.

The premieres of December 10, 2021

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ (‘Dear Evan Hansen’, 2021)

We kick off the review of the weekly releases with this film adaptation of the musical by Justin Paul and Dan Romer, winner of the prestigious Tony Award. It is directed by Stephen Chbosky – ‘Wonder’, ‘The Perks of Being an Outcast’ – from a screenplay by Steven Levenson, and its cast is led by Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.

‘Don’t Look Up’ (‘Don’t Look Up’, 2021)

After the superb satires ‘The great bet’ and ‘The vice of power’, Adam McKay returns to the charge firing without regard to the scientific community with ‘Don’t look up’; a comedy so acidic as usual with climate change as a backdrop and a spectacular cast made up of stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett or Jonah Hill.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Don’t look up’: Adam McKay’s brilliant satire of the climate crisis is one of the best films in Netflix history

‘The mud’ (2021)

Iñaki Sánchez Arrieta writes and directs Raúl Arévalo, Paz Vega and Robert Álamo in ‘El lodo’, a rural thriller with a simple, violent and forceful environmental background. He can’t escape the clichés and skates with his subplot management, but it is well worth a viewing.

‘Zeros and Ones’ (2021)

This week we are privileged to hear from a legend like Abel Ferrara, who directs none other than Ethan Hawke in this apocalyptic thriller ideal for pandemic times. One hundred percent house brand.

Plus…

‘The Bloom Family’ (2020)

‘Joy’ (2021)

‘Demonic’ (2021)

‘Three floors’ (‘Tre piani’, 2021)

‘Valentina’ (2021)

‘Life was that’ (2020)

‘What did we do wrong?’ (2021)

‘The first woman’ (2020)

‘The Last Supper’ (2020)

