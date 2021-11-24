The USB hub They are the most useful for your computer because it will allow you to have many more USB ports on your computer than it comes standard. For example, it will be very useful on a laptop, which usually comes with 2 or 3 USB inputs approximately. If we plugged in our hub, we could multiply the USB inputs, especially considering that they are type C, for the latest generation computers and laptops that usually only include a single type C port.

This is the definitive list of Ugreen so that you look no further and have the best cables and gadgets at the best price this Black Friday:

And it is that in many occasions, the cheap thing, ends up being very expensive. Simple products such as a cable, it can be cheaper to buy it in a store with little reputation, but in the long run, it will end up being expensive because it will not work as we expected, or it breaks. In Ugreen they have all kinds of cables, adapters and the widely used USB hubs, with connection to Ethernet, HDMI … So, if you are looking for the best cables, this is your opportunity to buy them very cheap.

This hub has a cable with a USB 3.0 type C port, and we can have 3 more ports, in addition to having an HDMI port that will provide us with 4K and 60Hz resolution, as well as an SD card reader and another microSD. Very complete!

Its offer price is € 23.99, which is a 20% discount compared to the original price, which is € 29.99. The offer from November 26 at 8:30 AM until the same time in the afternoon of November 26.

Ugreen Hub USB C HDMI 6 in 1

This option is very similar to the previous hub, but if you want to do without the HDMI 4k at 60HzIn return, you will have more USB Type-C ports. Specifically, you will have 6 more ports. It works in the same way, connecting type C to the computer, you will have a multiplier with 6 more ports.

Its price is exactly the same: 23.99 €, with a 20% discount when its original price is € 29.99. You can access the product by clicking on the following link, which will be on sale from 12 a.m. on November 25 to 11:59 a.m. on November 26.

Ugreen Hub USB C to USB 3.0

We continue with the offers in USB type C hub. If it bothers you that the computer only has one port of that type and that some peripherals, for example, are not compatible, with this hub you will have 4 ports USB 3.0 additional to your type C device, so you can connect any USB peripheral such as hard disk, memory, keyboard, mouse, etc. In addition, it is ultra-fast, with a data transfer speed of up to 5 Gbps.

Let’s go with the price, what interests you! On sale it will cost us 14.39 €, while its original price is € 17.99, which is a 20% offer. The offer from November 25 at 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM on November 26.

Ugreen Hub USB C to OTG

It is another USB type C hub with 4 3.0 ports, although with a slight difference from the previous one, since it is practically the same, except that it is USB type C adapter but to OTG, that is, it will serve as an extension for USB 2.0. Its price, consequently, will be somewhat lower, going from € 19.99 to 15.99 € on sale with 20% discount. The offer from November 25 at 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM on November 26.

Ugreen Hub USB C HDMI 4K 60Hz Ethernet

This is another hub similar to the one we have shown you, but with the small big difference that it also has a connection to Ethernet cable. That is, you will be able to enjoy the same number of USB type C ports (4), micro SD, micro SDXC, HDMI at 40K 60Hz and USB 3.0, but with an Ethernet connection to directly connect your network cable, as if it were acting as a network card. It supports up to 1000 Mbps connections, so you can surf at maximum speed.

Its price without offer is € 49.99, but you can enjoy the 15% discount, so the final price will be € 42.49 in this tool with so many possibilities. Enjoy the offer from November 22 at 12 in the morning until the 28th of the same month at 12 at night!

Ugreen USB 3.0 to Ethernet Network Adapter

This network adapter is a good option to replace a network card, or to improve the LAN connection, since it supports up to a speed of 1000 Mbps. It works through a USB to adapter. RJ45, which mounts a smart chipset, the same as the official LAN adapter, and works perfectly with the Switch console. You can avoid disconnections and power cuts that you can have with the usual WiFi.

It simply connects to your computer, laptop or ultrabook via USB, and then plug in the Ethernet and it will work like a network card, at full speed!

Your sale price will be € 14.39, with a 20% discount compared to its original price of € 17.99. The offer will remain active from November 29 until December 5 at 12 at night. Access the offer through the following link: