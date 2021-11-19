More and more Christmas atmosphere is breathed and Black Friday is just around the corner, so if you plan to give something away soon, it is convenient to be attentive to the offers, and in the Applesfera Bargain Hunting we collect sale of compatible Apple devices and accessories.





IPhone Deals





iPhone XR 64 GB for 429 euros– Apple’s best-selling smartphone for years is no longer officially sold in the Apple Store, but is still available in some stores. It has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, Apple A12 Bionic processor, 12 MP camera with 4K video recording and TrueDepth front with Face ID facial recognition-based security system.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB) – in Yellow

256 GB iPhone 11 Pro for 689 euros– Apple’s flagship from two generations ago is still a very capable smartphone and will continue to be for years to come. It’s new; it is a unit of exposure. It has a 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED screen, Apple A13 Bionic processor, triple 12 MP rear camera and TrueDepth front with Face ID.

APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO 256GB FREE + INVOICE + 8 GIFT ACCESSORIES

iPhone 12 mini by 689 euros 599 euros: one of the most compact Apple smartphones with brutal performance due to its Apple A14 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM, double 12 MP rear camera and Face ID.

New Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64 GB) – (Product) Red

It is also discounted 128GB version with a good discount that leaves it at 674 euros, in case the 64 GB falls short and we are to install many apps, take many photos and save videos.

New Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) – Black

Apple Watch Deals





Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular 40 mm from Nike for 274.95 euros: this may be your first smartwatch; Series 5 heart with always active altimeter to record daily physical activity, receive notifications, use a multitude of apps. It is a model that comes from an exhibition and that has been activated in the store but that is impeccable because it has not been used and has been in a showcase.

APPLE WATCH NIKE SE 40MM GPS LTE CELLULAR SPACE GRAY DAMAGED PACKAGING WARRANTY

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm by 429 euros 367.62 euros– The flagship smartwatch of the past generation of “smart” watches from Apple has a blood oxygen measurement, a large screen, a powerful processor and ECG for electrocardiograms.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED – Sport Band (PRODUCT) RED

IPad Deals





iPad (2021) 10.2 “Wi-Fi + Cellular 256 GB per 689 euros 649 euros: Apple’s new “budget” tablet is down to its all-time low. This configuration is the most powerful: 4G connectivity and the most extensive storage capacity. It has a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera with centered framing technology for spectacular video calls.

2021 Apple iPad (10.2-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) – Space Gray (9th Gen)

12.9 “iPad Pro (2021) Wi-Fi 128GB per 1,199 euros 999 euros– Apple’s most powerful tablet and one of the most advanced on the market. It has an M1 chip and mini-LED panel for great image quality, as well as a high-resolution TrueDepth front camera for great video calls, as well as compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil or the Magic Keyboard Backlit Keyboard and Trackpad Case.

2021 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB) – Space Gray (5th Gen)

Mac Deals





256GB MacBook Air M1 by 1,129 euros 899 euros– Apple’s ultra-light laptop is powerful thanks to the M1 chip and continues to stand out with its long battery life of up to 17 hours per charge. It comes with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD.

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver Read: "Movie Magic", the new video to show off the cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro

Mac mini M1 with 16GB RAM per 1,029 euros 929 euros– Apple’s most compact desktop computer and one of the smallest in the industry is also very powerful thanks to the M1 processor. With its 16 GB of unified memory we make sure it lasts longer and can handle more demanding projects.

Apple Mac mini Chip M1 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD

14 “MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD per 2,749 euros 2,599 euros: one of the new Apple laptops that bets on power with its M1 Pro chip, 16 GB of unified memory and 1 TB of internal SSD storage.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Ten-Core CPU and Sixteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – Space Gray

Accessory offers





AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case by 279 euros 219 eurosApple’s most advanced wireless Bluetooth headphones now feature a MagSafe charging case and maintain their spectacular active noise cancellation and ambient sound mode, as well as water resistance.

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

Official Apple MagSafe Charger by 45 euros 29 euros: Do you have an iPhone 12, 13 or AirPods with MagSafe? This official Apple charger is on sale and can recharge at 15W. With its magnets it attaches to devices more easily.

HomePod mini “smart” speaker by 99 euros 89 eurosListen to music, control devices with Siri and HomeKit, and request information with Apple’s most compact “smart” speaker, but great sound.

Matías USB Aluminum Numeric Keypad by 99.99 euros 58.99 euros: an alternative keyboard to the official Apple at a very good price and with a similar appearance: elegant, clean design and with two USB 2.0 ports to connect peripherals such as mice or external storage devices.

Matias Keyboard Aluminum Numeric Spanish Silver USB

MagSafe battery for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 for 109 euros 90.19 euros: This official external power bank with magnets from Apple is compatible with its last two families of smartphones and has a different concept, since the phone uses the power of this before its own to not degrade the battery of the smartphone.

Apple MagSafe Battery (for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro MAX, and iPhone 12 Mini)

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine profiles. You can also take a look at the bargain hunting Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, 3DJuegos, and Espinof, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.