Deals on iPhone games this week, which ones are on sale?

These are the ones that are free

Ocmo

Award-winning video game in which you will have to try to survive 80 complicated levels in which you fight with dozens of obstacles and tough boss battles. You will be in the shoes of a curious character with eight tectacles, which will serve as an impulse to move through the monstrous forest.

«HOOK»

Apparently it looks like a normal puzzle game, however its minimalist style also helps to relax as the different puzzles that are proposed are solved. And although it cannot be classified as a complicated game, it is true that there are some that involve a complexity high enough to be a great challenge, but without stress.

Super miley

If you like platform games and especially those of the classic Super Mario saga, this is one of its best imitators. We are not going to deny that aesthetically, despite looking like, it shows that this is not the original. However, it serves perfectly to distract yourself in boring moments while each of the screens it proposes is overcome.

More free titles now

Interesting games at a discount

Baldur’s Gate II: EE

8 euros off this game, albeit for a short time. The game puts you in the shoes of a captive who has been imprisoned and tortured by an evil wizard. You must escape and explore an adventure-filled journey to save your own character and the magical universe from evil plans. A title that, despite being in English, is very intuitive even for those who do not speak the language of Shakespeare.

Sleepin ‘guy

With a 2 euro discount, this is one of those fun games that can be played in an afternoon if you put in the effort. It is an interactive puzzle game with a lot of action in which you will have to assume the role of a lazy person unable to wake up from his dreams, for which you will solve more than 25 levels with an ever-increasing demand.

Disagea 1 Complete

17 euros discount for this game that, although it is true that it is still worth money, is a very interesting discount. It is a game created for lovers of manga and RPG-style games, allowing you to advance through a dark story with a lot of depth combined with really exciting fighting modes.