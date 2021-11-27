There are only a few hours until the end of the Black friday, but we still have time to take advantage of the latest offers. One of the options we have today is to anticipate the christmas decoration shopping, which we will need in the next few days to have everything ready (and at the best price) when the time comes. Today we can find discounted Christmas trees and their ornaments, garlands of lights of all kinds and other accessories such as candles or Christmas cushions.

We start with the Christmas tree from the cover photo that used to cost 23.99 euros with a 15% discount, its price is 20.39 euros.

HOMCOM Christmas Tree 150cm Artificial Pine with Decorative Ornaments 48 Pcs and Metallic Stand Green Color Realistic Tree for Christmas Decoration

Christmas trees

A game of Christmas balls for the tree, it used to cost 24.59 euros And now, with a 20% discount, it costs 19.67 euros.





100PCS Christmas Balls, Christmas Tree Decoration, 6cm Christmas Tree Balls Wall Hanging Ornaments Christmas Decorations Balls with Star Tip for Festivals Wedding, Party, Home

A game of Christmas ornaments made of wood, for the tree or for gifts, it used to cost 17.99 euros and now, with a 20% discount, they are worth 14.39 euros.





Wooden Christmas Ornaments, AmzKoi 24 Pieces Wooden Christmas Tree Decoration with Hemp Rope and Beads, 6 Designs Snowman Santa Claus Deer Snowflakes Wood Pendants

A Christmas tree skirt, before it was worth 22.99 euros and now, with a 20% discount, it costs 18.39 euros.





COOLFAN 48 Inches Christmas Tree Skirt for Christmas Tree Christmas Party Decorations White Plush Silver Sequin Snowflake

A felt christmas tree for children, it used to cost, 21.99 euros and now it is worth 17.59 euros, with a discount of 20%.





Fansport 40 pcs Felt Christmas Tree, Double Sided DIY Christmas Tree with 50 LED Lights Detachable Christmas Ornaments for Kids for Holiday Gifts and Xmas Decoration

The inflatable christmas tree, before it cost 34.99 euros , with a 20% discount now worth 27.99 euros.





HOMCOM Inflatable Christmas Tree 150 cm with LED Lights and Inflator Christmas Decoration for Indoor and Outdoor 65x75x150 cm Multicolor

And without being a tree, but ideal as a large format outdoor decoration, a Snowman Inflatable used to cost 87.47 euros And now, with a 20% discount, it is now worth 69.98 euros.





210cm Inflatable Snowman with LED Light, 7 Feet Inflatable Christmas Snowman Snow Lighting, Giant Christmas Figure IP44 Waterproof Decoration For Indoor Outdoor Garden Christmas Party Read: The first intelligent and fully domotic kitchen that can be visited at Design Week Marbella

Textiles and other Christmas accessories

Eight pairs of christmas socks, before they cost 22.79 euros , with a 27% discount, they are now worth 16.79 euros.





WOSTOO 8 Pairs Christmas Socks, Winter Warm Socks with Cartoon Snowman and Snow Santa Claus, Christmas Cotton Christmas Gift, EU 35-42

A set of four christmas cushion covers, before it cost 15.99 euros and now, with a 20% discount, it is worth 12.79 euros.





Zivisk Set of 4 Christmas Gnome Cushion Covers 45 x 45 cm, Christmas Cushions Decorations Pillow Cases for Indoor, Home, Sofa, Bedroom, Winter Holiday Decoration

Nails removable christmas stickers for the window, before they cost 9.99 euros And now, with a 25% discount, it is worth 7.49 euros.





ETIKIDS Personalized Christmas Decoration for Windows. Removable Christmas Window Stickers with Personalized Text (Three Wise Men)

A set of four scented christmas candles, before it cost 17.99 euros and now, with a 15% discount, it is worth 15.29 euros.





Yinuo Candel Christmas Scented Candles Gift Set, Aromatherapy Candles 4 cans, Home Parties, Celebrations, Ideal Gifts for Women Set

Christmas lighting

The LED string lights most sold, before it cost 17.99 euros , with a 20% discount, it is now worth 14.39 euros.





iShabao Outdoor Christmas Lights 20M 200 LED, Christmas Tree Lights, Warm White String Lights, Indoor Christmas Lights ideal for Christmas Tree, Balcony (Green Wire)

Other garland of lights with plug, it used to cost 16.99 euros , with a 40% discount, it is now worth 10.19 euros.





[2 Pack] String Lights With USB plug, 10m / 100 LED 8 modes 33ft Fairy Lights with Remote Control and Timer Firefly Lights Christmas Decoration Bedroom Party Multicolor Lights

The star with projector for the Christmas tree, it used to cost 29.99 euros and now, with a 20% discount, it is worth 23.99 euros.





Christmas Tree Star, Christmas Tree Ornaments with Snowflake LED Projector, Christmas Ornaments Home Silver Christmas Tree Topper with 3D Glitter for Christmas Ornaments Decorations

The chain of star shaped LED lights before it cost 30.99 euros , with a 20% discount, are now worth 24.79 euros.





LED String Lights, 138 LEDs 12 Star Curtain Lights, 8 Modes IP65 Waterproof Curtain Light Indoor Outdoor decoration for Party, Curtain, Christmas, Halloween, Wedding (warm white)

