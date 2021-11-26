In case the amount of accessories that we can buy for our iPhone or iPad was not already more than enough to leave us meditating on what to buy, the number of offers this Black Friday make this an even more fun decision to make. Oh, and that’s not forgetting the immense amount of straps for the Apple Watch. Let’s collect the best deals.

Buy iPhone accessories at the best price

Although the most common accessory for our iPhone is the covers, there are many others that we can ask ourselves. In addition to some AirTags, ideal for locating different objects, and the covers or accessories for them, we can choose stabilizers, tripods and much more.





Let’s start with the AirTags, whose one-unit pack is on Amazon for 27.99 euros, the same offer that we found in FNAC. As for cases, we find the MagSafe leather case in black and with Apple’s official MagSafe for the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro for 29 euros in Macnificos, where the rest of colors, such as orange, are at 55 euros. On Ebay, the full Apple leather case for the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in pink is reduced to 63 euros.

The official Apple leather case with MagSafe for the iPhone 13 in ocher is reduced to 45 euros. While the Apple transparent case for iPhone 13 Pro It stands at 47 euros on Amazon.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

The Apple MagSafe charger It is on sale at Amazon and we can buy it for 29 euros. The 20 W power adapter, also official from Apple, is also reduced to 15 euros at Amazon. Meanwhile, the Belkin MagSafe car mount is available at Macnificos for 29 euros.

Buy iPad accessories at the best price

As for accessories for the iPad, we return to the covers, although in this case we have much more variety, since we must add the keyboard covers. We can choose between the Magic Keyboard, the Smart Keyboard Folio or third-party keyboards.

Apple Magic Keyboard (for 11-inch iPad Pro – 3rd Generation and iPad Air – 4th Generation) – Spanish – Blank

The Magic Keyboard for iPad 12.9-inch is discounted in space gray at Amazon, we found it for 319 euros. Meanwhile, the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad, both in white and space gray, is at 322 euros in Macnificos. If we prefer Amazon, the white variant is available for 325 euros.

Apple Smart Keyboard (for 11-Inch iPad Pro – 2nd Generation and iPad Air 4th Generation) – Spanish

The Smart Keyboard Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro it is available at FNAC for 179 euros, at Macnificos for 189 euros and on Amazon for 191 euros. If we look for the same keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro it is also in FNAC for 179 euros and in Macnificos for 208 euros.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen – 2018, 2020, 2021), Removable Backlit Keyboard, Trackpad, Smart Connector, Spanish QWERTY Layout – Sand

Regarding third partiesThe best alternative, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard, is lowered at Amazon to 188 euros for the 12.9-inch iPad in both sand and gray colors and lowered to 219 euros for its 11-inch variant.

Buy straps for Apple Watch at the best price

And we come to the king of accessories: the straps for the Apple Watch. You never have too many, right? Whether we prefer a braided Solo loop, a link strap or one from the Hermes collection, now is the best time to complete our strap repository.

Apple Watch Kumquat Orange Sport Loop Strap (44mm) – One Size

Let’s start with the Apple Sport Loop. This strap, in a size of 44 millimeters, is available on Amazon in charcoal, plum, cream and orange for 49 euros. The Apple sports strap, also in a 44 millimeter size, is on Amazon for 48 euros and we can choose between blue, white, ginger, grapefruit, pink grapefruit, Cyprus green and the Black Unity edition. Some colors are also available for 40mm watches at slightly lower prices.

Apple Watch 40mm California Poppy Leather Link Strap – Size L

The leather link runs, Apple official, is also offered on Amazon. We can get the black, brown, blue or poppy color in 40 and 44 millimeters for 99 euros. If we prefer the white color, in a size of 40 millimeters, the price drops to 80 euros.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Bracelet in Silver (44mm)

Other belts also enjoy offers. We found the Milanese Loop in silver 44 millimeters for 96 euros. The Modern Buckle in color grapefruit pink or scarlet for 104 euros. Or the 45-millimeter Nike Sport Band in blue for 49 euros at Mediamarkt.

