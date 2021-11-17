Possibly Black Friday is one of the most anticipated events in the world of shopping along with the January and summer sales. But this is exactly what makes it a difficult time to buy, since being a single day (although there are firms that extend it) many times we run out of sizes or the model that has been in our store for so long is exhausted wishlist.

Well, this does not happen to us today: we flatly refuse to be left with nothing that we like. So we have decided to take advantage of sales than About You has active to sign some basic garments with which renew our wardrobe saving without having to wait:

Shirts and sweaters

Black jumper





A black sweater, as with practically all garments of this color, is a basic in our wardrobe. And if we want to get one, bet on a different model, like this one from high collar and ribbed cuffs de Le Ger seems like a good option. 39.90 euros 29.90 euros.

Beige sweater





Neutral colors are one of the big stars of fall and winter, that’s why always add a beige sweater to our wardrobe It is a good idea. 59.90 euros 34.90 euros.

White shirt





A white shirt is a must In any wardrobe and this Edited model in organic cotton with a traditional and firm cut, seems to us a very good investment. 69.90 euros 54.90 euros.

Jackets and coats

Denim jacket





Denim jackets are a resounding yes in our closets. Especially in autumn, although we can also use them in winter with chubby sweatshirts or sweaters underneath. And this LeGer model us It is very attractive for going out of the traditional. 69.90 euros 39.90 euros.

Gray coat





If what we are looking for is a elegant coat This gray model is a good addition to our wardrobe, as well as a timeless option that will not go out of style. 99.90 euros 74.90 euros.

Black down jacket





If you are one of those who still resisted incorporating a feather into your wardrobe but this winter you want to try one, it is better to start with a model in black: versatile and easy to combine. This Adidas model has this sporty and informal touch that will complete our looks. 169 euros 64.90 euros.

Dresses

Black knit dress





If we think of dresses for autumn-winter, knitted models immediately come to mind because they are the stars of the season. Starting with a black model will always be a good option. 42.90 euros 24.90 euros.

Little black dress NA-KD





If instead what we are looking for is something a little more formal and arranged but that also serves as a wardrobe background, this little black dress NA-KD has everything to please us. € 47.90 42.90 euros.

Jeans

Levi’s Jeans





Jeans are an iconic garment that speaks for itself, so they cannot be missing from our wardrobe. And put to choose, better a couple of Levi’s like these in denim blue. 89.90 euros 79.90 euros.

Suit pants





Another wardrobe staple are some black suit pants and we have chosen this Kendall for About You model, with button zipper and also available in beige and brown. 79.90 euros 54.90 euros.

Black suit pants





