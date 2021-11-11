If Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam face off, who would win the fight? Ryan Reynolds gave his opinion on this.

During the world premiere of Red Alert, the new Netflix comedy, Ryan Reynolds gave his thoughts on the other characters played by his co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. A journalist asked him who would win a battle if Deadpool, Wonder Woman and Black Adam face off. With his sarcastic humor that characterizes him so much, the interpreter did not hesitate to answer this question. What did he say?

From Variety, Ryan Reynolds was asked what a battle between the Marvel character and the two DC Comics characters would look like. Laughing, the actor replied the following: Oh my, I think the audience. And any lawyer who has managed to find a way to unite the three. Of course, his response generated the laughter of everyone present and also of the fans who have seen the video on social networks. The truth is that the interpreter is very right; only a skilled lawyer could get Wonder Woman and Black Adam, two DC characters, to join Deadpool, who belongs to Marvel. Recall that the character of Reynolds has not yet made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox.

Dwayne Johnson wants a Marvel and DC movie

For Dwayne Johnson it would be a great success to unite the characters of Marvel Studios with those of DC Films. In this way, the actor was in favor of a film with Deadpool, the character of Ryan Reynolds, and Wonder Woman. «I think there is a cross with Black Adam, Wonder Woman; What we just talked about today was, you know, I’m talking to Ryan and Gal, and I said there should be a crossover with Marvel and the DC Universe. We could be the ones to possibly make it happen, so we’ll see. We will see what happens in the future ”, commented.

As for Red Alert, this movie will hit Netflix On November 12. Regarding his synopsis, he introduces us to John Hartley. This is an Interpol agent, who will have no alternative but to ally himself with a famous thief, Nolan Booth, to together capture the most wanted thief: Sarah Black.