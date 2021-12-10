All Marvel Studios fans are looking forward to seeing Deadpool / Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) alongside Spider-Man and the rest of the Avengers.

Since Disney I buy FOX, acquired the film rights of the X Men and of The Fantastic Four, they also revealed that Marvel studios I wanted to restart them all except Deadpool. But their presence is taking much longer than expected. Since it is normal that they take it easy to make the third movie, but it would have been great to have seen him in a cameo before. Especially since they are exploring the “Multiverse”. Now we present a theory of their epic arrival, we hope they come up with something similar or better.

For starters, this theory works thanks to how exceptional it is Deadpool, since he is the only character that we have seen so far that is capable of breaking the fourth wall and interacting directly with the spectators. Therefore, the laws of space / time with which the rest of the members of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe they are not valid for him.

The beginning of everything is Loki.

The character of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) broke the rules of spacetime when he got the Space Gem in the movie Avengers: Endgame. Then the TVA captured it and they explained to us how this place works, which aims to ensure the proper functioning of the sacred timeline. But at the end of time, everything falls apart causing a war in the multiverse. This would cause the Universe of X Men that we already know will conflict with that of the current Avengers.

So, that TVA in which it seems that Mobius (Owen Wilson) is in command and follows the designs of a Kang (Jonathan Majors) could end that reality and capture Deadpool for creating a nexus event. But he could escape without any problem like he already did Loki, so his arrival in the Universe of movies would be quite feasible. Therefore, the second season of Loki, it would be the perfect time for his epic return, since joining him with the Asgardian God of Deception It would be the best thing they have come up with in a long time.

What do you think? Leave us your own theory in the opinion section. Since for now, we will have to wait to know how they solve the arrival of Deadpool to Marvel studios. But while you can see the first two movies in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.