Renowned Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds opened up about his upcoming film as the foul-mouthed antihero Deadpool. Read what he said Here!

In a recent interview, Ryan reynolds talked about the state he is in Deadpool 3. In case you still do not know why so much attention is given to the subject, it is because when Disney I buy Fox, this purchase included the rights to some of the films and characters of Marvel that Fox had in his power. Some examples are The Fantastic 4, The X-Men and Deadpool.

Fantastic 4 they already have a solo movie planned and announced in the MCU, which will be a reboot of the superheroes and will direct it Jon watts. As to X Men, Kevin Feige He said that they are looking for a way to incorporate them but he does not think they will appear in this Phase, since there is a whole Universe who created Fox that cannot be included in the MCU like nothing.

But Deadpool is another matter. The antihero of Wade wilson will appear in the MCU sooner than we expected and your introduction will be with Deadpool 3 (although rumors say it could be earlier). Due to the great reception of the films, the franchise cannot be reset. Because, Marvel He decided that the essence of the character would be kept and continue with the story he has been telling. And, most importantly, the movie will be R rating, which will debut as the first MCU movie it will have that adult rating.

But now a little more is known. Variety was able to interview Ryan reynolds on the premiere of his next movie, Red Notice for Netflix, and they asked him about a third of Deadpool Many expected him to answer in a funny way as he always does, but his answer surprised by being quite direct: “Rounding it out. I can’t really comment on that right now. I hope I can do it soon “.

Deadpool 3 is currently being developed, so it can be speculated that it will not be long before some information about the film comes out. Nevertheless, Reynolds A few weeks ago she announced that she is taking a sabbatical from acting. This is because the actor spent more time on sets than with his family and wants to be able to enjoy his children and his wife, Blake Lively.

But there is no need to worry as Reynolds is one of the producers of the film and basically considers Deadpool your baby. It is very likely that when the actor returns from his sabbatical, he will focus entirely on Deadpool 3. Now we just have to wait for the movie to arrive to know how the character will be incorporated into the MCU, but with the recent incorporation of Multiverse We don’t think it’s a very difficult thing to do.

Share it with whoever you want