The dance music star Deadmau5 and Grammy-winning indie rock group Portugal The Man (PTM) have teamed up to release one million copies of their new single “This is Fine” as non-fungible tokens (NFT).

The single was released on Deadmau5’s (real name Joel Zimmerman) label, Mau5trap., with the goal of making the single the first NFT to reach platinum status.

The artists minted one million units on the NEAR protocol blockchain and put them up for sale on the Mintbase marketplace.. A quarter of a million units went on sale during Art Basel’s “Miami Beach” art show on December 2.

We are excited to welcome @ deadmau5 and @portugaltheman to Miami for Art Basel and the exciting launch of their “platinum” NFT music project at @Mintbase with @nearprotocolo.

The remainder will be sold as a mix of individual units and grouped units, each with unique attributes.. The prices of the grouped units are yet to be determined.

The announcement promises “multiple metaverse integrations and rewards for collectors of this NFT”, but does not provide further details.

@ Mau5 and @portugaltheman’s NFT “this is fine” is now available at @mintbase: D

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) guidelines, a certified platinum sale is one million units. It is unclear if the song will go platinum even if the entire million copies are sold, due to its unconventional method of release.

Each NFT sells for 0.25 NEAR per unit, or about $ 2.20, a price similar to that of an iTunes download. in the years before streaming.

In addition to the single, each NFT features a unique illustration by Wooden Cyclops, PTM’s artistic director. He collaborated on the artwork with Smearballs, the artist behind the Deadmau5 characters on his “Monophobia”, “Drama Free” and “Pomegranate” music videos.

NFT + Poster to celebrate the release of the song NFT in collaboration with @portugaltheman and @ deadmau5 Get instructions to get an 18×24 poster signed by John Gourley of Portugal the Man and myself #woodencyclops #portugaltheman # deadmau5 #OpenSeaNFT

DeadMau5 is not new to the NFT space. In December 2020, Zimmerman partnered with augmented reality artist Sutu to create the NFT In Titan’s Light, a 30-second reactive art loop paired with a section of DeadMau5’s SATRN theme.

One month after, In January 2021, he partnered with digital artist Mad Dog Jones to launch two NFT art collections at Nifty Gateway, owned by the Winklevoss.

That same month, PTM launched its crypto token “PTM Coin” on the ETH-based Rally Network. The token grants fans exclusive access to events and benefits.

