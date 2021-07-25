Dead Space remake will not have microtransactions

We can breathe easy: the remake of Dead space to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S you will not have microtransactions. The news was confirmed as part of an interview with IGN after the game was revealed during the EA Play 2021, with Phil Ducharme, Senior Producer, saying the following: “We’re looking at what we can pick up from the first game. We are also learning from our mistakes such as microtransactions, which by the way, we will not have in this game. ”

Ducharme later assured that microtransactions “will never” occur in Dead space, essentially confirming that they will not be added to the post-launch title. It was Dead space 3 who introduced microtransactions to the franchise, allowing you to spend real money on weapon upgrades when you’ve run out of crafting materials. Luckily, this feature will not be present in the remake of the original game.

Beyond the absence of microtransactions, the remake of Dead space it is being recreated from scratch for the new generation of consoles. Here you can learn more about their news.

Via: IGN

