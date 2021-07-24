During EA Play we could see a Dead Space Remake trailer, which became the official announcement of the return of this cult saga, which although it has a good fan base, disappeared due to its low sales. Now ElAnalistaDeBits has published an interesting video in which he compares the trailer for Dead Space Remake with the original game. This comparison makes sense to the extent that in that trailer we could see the opening sequence of the game, also present in the original.

And just as we might expect, the improvements are incredible. The Dead Space Remake trailer shows huge visual improvements and setting compared to the original, which look even more impressive when the images of the two games are put in parallel.

Dead Space Remake Trailer

TheBitsAnalyst He highlighted the huge improvements in his comparison video. The new lighting systemIn particular, it will make the game darker and greatly enhance its atmosphere. The Dead Space remake is currently in development by Motive Studios. Powered by the Frostbite engine, the game will hit next-gen consoles exclusively. This will guarantee us a superior experience in every way.

Xbox Game Pass can also work on a Smartwatch

Fans will reportedly experience an enhanced story, characters, gameplay and much more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining ship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the gruesome mystery of what happened. with the crew and the ship massacred. And the surprise is even greater when we see the trailer for Dead Space Remake in the comparison made by TheBitsAnalyst.