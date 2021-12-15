We live in the age of remakes, remasters and reissues, although some generate more interest than others. It is precisely the case of the title that concerns us today, because just a few months ago it was revealed that the legendary horror video game Dead space it was going to come back in the form of a remake by EA Motive (Star Wars Squadrons). The Canadian company has already shared some details of its project, but now we have learned that the Dead Space remake could offer more freedom than the original game, as it has informed the GameRant portal after discovering a list of job offers that point in that direction.

Motive had already commented in the past that one of his tasks with this remake was to expand what was seen in the original Dead Space, but many did not know what exactly they were referring to as it was a supposedly very faithful remake. Now one of those jobs that Motive offers is for the position of narrative director, which contains an appendix that reads: “You will need to understand the challenges of creating narrative content for a open world experience”. For now, it is not known if Motive is working on another video game outside of Dead Space, but if not, we could assume that, indeed, the remake of the Visceral Games work would be betting on a more open and free approach for the user. .

First details of the remake of Dead Space from the hand of EA Motive

Be that as it may, for the moment everything is speculations And it is impossible to know what exactly this requirement refers to for the narrative director who is looking for EA Motive. What we do know is that the Dead Space remake is in a very early stage of its development and that there is still a long time to go until we can see it in action, with much more to come until it hits stores around the world.