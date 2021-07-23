Yesterday there was one of the most anticipated news for fans of the world of video games in general and horror in particular. And it is that at last the return of dead space, which will do so in the form of a remake and with EA Motive as the responsible studio. Now him co-creator of Dead Space has shown his excitement to see how the remake will be. Glen Schofield has shared a message on his Twitter account where he has revealed his feelings about seeing the return of a beloved franchise like this and that it had not had a new installment since 2013, when Dead Space 3 came to light. .

“Directing the original Dead Space was one of the great moments of my career. Excited to see what the EA Motive team does with itSchofield said on Twitter. For their part, those responsible for Star Wars Squadrons and the Star Wars Battlefront 2 campaign also wanted to respond and thank Schofield for his work on Dead Space: “You paved the way for us, Glen. We wait The Callisto Protocol with desire too ”. And it is that the co-creator of the series that concerns us today is already working on a new project that was revealed a few months ago.

He’s doing it with the new study Striking Distance, a subsidiary of PUBG Corp and that it is in the early stages of development of The Callisto Protocol, a horror title that will take as a great reference, precisely, Dead Space. To the surprise of many, a few months ago we learned that the new Schofield would be set in the Future of the Universe PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, although much has not yet been explained about it or the connections that could exist between one work and another.