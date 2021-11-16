One of the titles that surprised users of the genre survival horror, saw his hopes of coming back to life with a fourth installment fade a few months ago. Although Dead space 4 did not come to light, some details are known about what this magnificent game could have been.

It has been on the podcast of Here’s Johnny in your chapter The Dead Space interview where the producer Chuck Beaver mentioned some details of the cancellation of the work. Along with him participated in the program Nick Braccia and Ben Swanson, members of the development team of EA’s failed title, who also contributed to the dissemination of new information on the subject that concerns us. They claimed that the narrative would have developed in a place on Earth, and that we would see our protagonist Isaac again, but this time being a kind of “Herald of Effigies.” From what i know confirm the rumors that this title would have been a reboot of the saga and not a continuation, taking us to a new stage where a new story would be born of the franchise that fans so longed for after years of waiting.

Although the development of the new title was a reality, Electronics Arts decided that its production for now would not come to fruition. Still, fans will be able to remove the monkey to kill Necromorphs on an intersteral ship in the remake of the first Dead space, which the company announced a few months ago. This new version for the latest generations of consoles and PCs, has improved visuals but is also very faithful to the initial.

In addition, it will have more accessibility options, as Campos-Oriola commented in an interview with IGN, «We want to do that even deeper immersion with a fully interactive experience, from the home screen to the end credits. We don’t want anything to take you out of the experience and we don’t want cuts ». Even Ducharme claimed that “We’re also learning from mistakes like microtransactions, which we will not have, for example, in our game », so the game will be compatible with everyone’s wallet. Even so, both confirmed that the video game would be remade from the beginning so the assets or game resources will be very different from the originals. But offering what the first title caused us: an enveloping story with which you will not want to get up from the couch.