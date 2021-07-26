Michael Yazijian, the Artistic Director of Dead Space 2, will reappear in this same position in the remake of Dead Space that EA recently announced. This is certainly good news for fans of the sci-fi horror franchise, published by Electronic Arts and developed by the now-defunct Visceral Games. Dead Space’s original release was in 2008, and although several installments and spinoffs were released, the franchise never became a best-seller.

This was what finally caused Visceral to shut down in 2017. The end of the recent Play Live unveiled an upcoming remake of the first Dead Space. Following a series of rumors and leaks leading up to the event, the short teaser trailer was the first official confirmation of a Dead Space project in development.

Dead Space 2 Artistic Director

The teaser for the new Dead Space It does not reveal anything about how the gameplay update will be, but rather focuses on showing the recovery, design and atmosphere of the beloved 2008 horror classic. EA Motive are in charge of taking this project forward. And as he said, there will be an improved story compared to the original, as well as improvements to the audio, visual effects and controls.

Now a PCGamesN report revealed that Dead Space 2’s art director will help craft the remake of the first game. Michael Yazijian served as art director on 2011’s Dead Space 2, helping create the terrifying sci-fi setting for that title, The Sprawl. Yazijian also served as Art Director for other notable titles such as WB Games Montréal’s Batman: Arkham Origins and the previous EA Motive title, Star Wars: Squadrons.