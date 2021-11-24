Dead Cells Announces Hollow Knight DLC

Dead cells It is considered one of the standards of the independent scene of the moment. With several expansions now available, both paid and free, it was inevitable that a collaboration between his contemporaries would sooner or later become a reality. This is the case with the most recent update, which adds characters like Hollow Knight to the game.

Latest update of Dead cells, known as Everyone Is Here, add skins and weapons of Blasphemous, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Hyper Light Drifter, Guacamelee, Curse of the Dead Gods and Hollow knight. In this way, it will be possible to tour this prison, dressed as one of the contemporary heroes of the independent scene.

Update 26 of Dead cells is available now, but only on PC. At the moment it is unknown when it is that console and Mac players will be able to enjoy this additional content, which is very worthwhile. Some of these, like the Penitent of Blasphemous fit perfectly with the style of this roguelike, but Juan de Guacamelee yes it is out of tune a bit.

Editor’s Note:

This type of content is always worth it. It’s nice to see that a game like Dead cells keep getting content. Likewise, this is a great way to remind audiences that these guest series will also have new games in the future. Hopefully this means a Guacamelee three will soon be a reality.

Via: Motion Twin