In the last hours Dead Cells has received a new update with one of the biggest crossovers we have seen in an indie game, since up to six characters from other titles They have joined the roguelike of Motion Twin and Evil Empire, although they have done so with their most characteristic weapons and abilities.

In this way it has been carried out a collaboration with great works such as Hollow Knight, Guacamelee !, Curse of the Dead Gods, Blasphemous, Hyper Light Drifter and Skul: The Hero Slayer. A magnificent selection that will be very familiar to you, as you can see in the trailer that accompanies these lines.

Thanks to this collaboration we will be able to use the weapon of Hollow knight to bounce off enemies, transform ourselves into the chicken of Guacamelee! while laying explosive eggs or crushing enemies with the pistol and machete of the protagonist of Curse of the Dead Gods, so that you can take advantage of the new possibilities that all this offers, since it also provides more ways to play.

The “Everyone is Here” update is currently only available at its version for PC and completely free of charge. It is also expected that it will soon reach the versions for consoles, although at the moment it has not been indicated when it will happen.