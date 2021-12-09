Hardly a day goes by without Dead by daylight talk about a problem and that is precisely what has happened in the last few hours. And it is that now Dead by Daylight servers are back on track after a day of downtime. The Behavior Interactive video game servers are hosted on Amazon’s service called GameLift, which suffered cuts and all kinds of errors yesterday. As a result, fans of this asymmetric multiplayer horror game were unable to access games from approximately 5:30 PM on December 7 to 3:30 PM today, December 8. Almost 24 consecutive hours of inactive service.

Service has been restored, welcome back everyone! – Dwelf by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) December 8, 2021

“The service has been restored, welcome back everyone “, was the tweet with which Dead by Daylight announced that the game was available again after announcing yesterday the problems on the servers with this other message:” At the moment we are experiencing a server outage preventing players from connecting to the game; we are monitoring the situation and we will notify you once the services are restored ”. As it is, from now on there should be no more problems to play Dead by Daylight, unless there is a further outage in Amazon’s GameLift service.

Be that as it may, these server problems have served to exacerbate the downward trend of Dead by Daylight, whose number of active users on Steam has been falling six months in a row (according data from SteamCharts). To mitigate this drop, the title of Behavior Interactive has recently also reached the Epic Games Store, where right now you can claim free of charge until tomorrow, December 9, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).