The winter event of Dead by daylight It is still active along with the Advent calendar, which offers daily rewards and will award the largest of all on Christmas Day. Meanwhile now Dead by Daylight reports problems playing with friends. Some problems that were reported for the first time yesterday and that still have not been able to be solved, as the Canadian company Behavior Interactive has made known on its official Twitter account. Below you have the messages issued and a translation so that you can know in detail what is happening in the asymmetric multiplayer horror title.

Update: the maintenance to restore this feature is taking longer than initially expected and is still underway. Thank you for all your patience with this – we will update you again as soon as the issue is resolved. – Dwelf by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) December 23, 2021

“We have received reports from players that can’t find other players on their friends list. Maintenance will not be completed until tomorrow morning to be able to implement it on all platforms. We apologize for the inconvenience and we thank you for your patience ”, commented Dead by Daylight last morning. A tweet that was followed by this other: “Update: maintenance to restore this feature is taking longer than expected and it is still in process. Thank you all for your patience and we will inform you again as soon as the problem is solved ”.

This bug in finding friends to play on premade has arrived after a brief server crash just hours ago, so Dead by Daylight seems to be racking up issues that affect the correct starting search. In the meantime, remember that we already know the First details of The Ring DLC which will arrive next March at the Behavior video game.