Over the last few days, Behavior Interactive has been offering through its Twitter account different tracks about the next DLC of Dead by daylight, your asymmetric multiplayer horror video game. Now the Canadian company has gathered all the information offered so far and is that Dead by Daylight publishes the first teaser of its new killer, whose identity remains unconfirmed. Below you can see the short eighteen-second video with which those responsible for this popular horror game have continued to delve into the next chapter of the game, which aims to be original from the lore of DbD.

“Ink dries faster than blood”, has commented Dead by Daylight on Twitter to accompany this teaser, while the description of the video on YouTube gives us more clues: “The sky has darkened, but not with clouds …”. In the few seconds that the video lasts, we can see a crow take flight before the ink reveals the title of the next chapter of Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder or Portrait of a Murder, in Spanish. Experts in the lore of the game affirm that all the clues offered so far point to a sect that pays tribute to the Entity, a key figure in the sacrifice of survivors in the games of Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight receives new Silent Hill and Resident Evil content

Be that as it may, ink seems to be one of the keys to this new DLC, as well as the crows, always present in Dead by Daylight and who could have some kind of link with the new murderer. There are very few dates left to definitively clear up doubts, since it is expected that the PTB arrives on November 9, a few weeks before the content officially lands in the final game and on all platforms it is available on.