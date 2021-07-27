Although the spotlight lately has been on Nemesis, the latest assassin to join Dead by daylight As part of the Resident Evil DLC, the truth is that many still wanted to know what Behavior Interactive had in mind to solve the weakness of The Treacherous, the K-pop killer. Now Dead by Daylight improves the Betrayer with its latest update on the occasion of the mid-chapter, which has also included improvements in many sections of the video game. Here we explain how this killer looks after the modifications already applied in the asymmetric multiplayer horror title.

The most important change that The Trickster has undergone is the number of knives required to wound or knock down a survivor, who has been reduced from 8 to 6. Likewise the Main event it will now start throwing knives a second earlier than it did previously. However, these improvements also bring with them some nerfies for balance issues. Now the Treacherous starts with 44 knives instead of the previous 60; you need to hit 30 instead of 20 to trigger the Main Event; and the time in which survivors begin to “lose” the effect of knife strikes is also reduced as long as the action is not completed.

The Trickster’s accessories and perks have also been tweaked to suit its new offensive conditions. You can read the full patch notes here if you want to take a look at all the news. Meanwhile we let you know that by entering the code HISSANDHERS in the game store until August 3 you can get two charms for free. Likewise, Behavior will be rewarding in the coming days with free Blood Points and Iridescent Shards for just logging into the game.