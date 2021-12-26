Great news for the entire Dead by Daylight community of players is that the Christmas period has served so that Dead by Daylight players can get many more blood points than usual thanks to the advent calendar that Behavior Interactive has prepared .

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, however, another source of points has been compensation for problems. In that sense, now Dead by Daylight gives away 250,000 points to compensate for an error that could take time to resolve.

And it is that yesterday we let you know that the Canadian company reported a bug that prevented some users from finding other players on their friends list, which was making it difficult to play with friends.

After working on this issue for hours, Dead by Daylight let it be known that it was more complicated than it initially appeared, so they made up for it with a good amount of blood points.

This has been the last message on the matter: “the problem is turning out to be even more complicated than originally expected to solve it, but rest assured that we have a team working to restore the function.

Thank you for your understanding, we appreciate your patience, “said the Behavior Inteactive account a few hours ago. The added difficulty, however, is that a few hours earlier the Dead by Daylight team had reported that they were taking a break between December 24 and January 3, so the error could persist during this period.

Be that as it may, it seems that Behavior is working to fix it as soon as possible and has wanted to mitigate the bug with compensation in the form of blood points, which are added to those that are already being awarded daily on the occasion of the advent calendar.