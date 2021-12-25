The Christmas period has served so that the players of Dead by daylight They can get many more blood points than usual thanks to the advent calendar that Behavior Interactive has prepared. However, another source of points has been compensation for problems. In that sense, now Dead by Daylight gives away 250,000 points to compensate for a bug that could take time to fix. And it is that yesterday we let you know that the Canadian company reported of a bug that prevented some users from finding other players on their friends list, which was making it difficult to play with friends.

Update: the issue is still proving more complicated than originally anticipated to resolve, but rest assured we have a team working on restoring this feature. Thank you for understanding – we appreciate all your patience. – Dwelf by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) December 23, 2021

After working on this problem for hours, Dead by Daylight let it be known that it was more complicated than it initially seemed, for which they compensated with a good amount of blood points. This has been the last message on the matter: “the problem is turning out to be even more complicated than originally expected to solve it, but rest assured that we have a team working to restore function. Thank you for your understanding, we appreciate your patience “, said a few hours ago the account of Behavior Inteactive.

The added difficulty, however, is that a few hours earlier the Dead by Daylight team had reported that they took breaks between days December 24 and January 3, so the error could persist during this period. Be that as it may, it seems that Behavior is working to fix it as soon as possible and has wanted to mitigate the bug with a compensation in the form of blood points, which join those that are already being awarded daily on the occasion of the Advent calendar.