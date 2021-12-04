For a couple of years, Epic Games launched its PC digital store with the Epic Games Store, and one of the programs that aims to attract people to its platform is the free games every week. Every Thursday the list is updated, and this time we can redeem Dead by Daylight and While True: Learn free.

Dead by daylight is a multiplayer horror game with asymmetric games, where a group of four players compete against one alone. While the team is tasked with surviving and escaping, the lone assassin must hunt down each one of them. Normally the game costs $ 299, but for this week you can get it for free at the Epic Games Store on PC.

The second free game that is available on the Epic Games Store this week is While True: Learn (), a game in the simulation and puzzle genre aimed at people interested in machine learning and the technologies that come from it. This is a good option for parents and teachers to introduce youngsters to the world of programming.

The Godfall Challenger Edition It will arrive next week but it has been strongly criticized by fans, as it is an inferior version that could well be a demo of the game. This version unlocks a Valorplate, with which you will have to experience everything that the main modes offer you.

Finally it was revealed that next week they will also give away Prison Architect in the Epic Games Store, a simulation game where you become the mayor of a prison, which can be a human rights activist’s dream or the worst hell hole on earth.

These are all the games announced today in the Epic Games Store as part of the program free games, with Dead by daylight and While True: Learn () available this week; Godfall: Challenger Edition and Prison Architect are coming next week.