The 5th anniversary event of Dead by daylight has just come to an end, which means there are no more 105% point tarts appearing in the blood web. However, the people of Behavior Interactive do not want the festival of points to stop and that is why today a Blood hunt. Thanks to him, Dead by Daylight begins a new period of double blood points In which, in addition, we can continue using the cakes that we have left from the anniversary to further increase the points obtained during the games by all participants.

“Let the Blood Hunt begin. From now on until August 3Get double blood points on all your tests, ”reads the previous tweet from Dead by Daylight. A much longer double point period than in the past, which used to last four days. This time they will be practically six days those that we can take advantage of to get more blood points than ever. As if that were not enough, remember that a new Volume of The Archives and a new Rift began earlier this week, so the multiplayer horror title is once again full of news.

Some novelties to which we must add the buff the Treacherous and the graphic rework of the faces of the survivors most classics of the game. Behavior Interactive continues to work hard on all aspects of its work, including a patch that should have corrected most of the problems in performance of the video game on previous generation consoles.