The Mercedes driver and current Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries, was the fastest driver on the first test day held at the Yas Marina circuit, Abu Dhabi.
In an intense day in which 19 riders have been present on the track, Nyck de vries has topped the general classification of the first day of testing of the two scheduled in Yas Marina. The ten teams were present to hold two tests in one: the one for the young drivers and the one for the validation of the new Pirelli tires for 18-inch wheels, which will be used in Formula 1 in 2022.
As expected, the fastest drivers of the day were the youngsters, as they were assigned the cars this season with the current 13-inch tires, while the more experienced drivers used the modified cars with less downforce. and the new 18 inch tires.
While Nyck de Vries was the fastest of the day with his Mercedes, Antonio Fuoco He has been the most active on the track, completing no less than 146 laps of the Yas Marina track. Three red flags were displayed throughout the day, the first due to a problem with Daniel Ricciardo, the second due to a spin by Juri Vips and the last due to an engine problem for Logan Sergeant.
Times table of test day 1 in Yas Marina
It is worth highlighting the debut of the Alfa Romeo drivers, as both Valtteri Bottas What Guanyu Zhou They debuted with their new equipment, the first on the modified car and 2022 tires, and the second on the saddle and with this year’s tires.