The Mercedes driver and current Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries, was the fastest driver on the first test day held at the Yas Marina circuit, Abu Dhabi.

In an intense day in which 19 riders have been present on the track, Nyck de vries has topped the general classification of the first day of testing of the two scheduled in Yas Marina. The ten teams were present to hold two tests in one: the one for the young drivers and the one for the validation of the new Pirelli tires for 18-inch wheels, which will be used in Formula 1 in 2022.

As expected, the fastest drivers of the day were the youngsters, as they were assigned the cars this season with the current 13-inch tires, while the more experienced drivers used the modified cars with less downforce. and the new 18 inch tires.

While Nyck de Vries was the fastest of the day with his Mercedes, Antonio Fuoco He has been the most active on the track, completing no less than 146 laps of the Yas Marina track. Three red flags were displayed throughout the day, the first due to a problem with Daniel Ricciardo, the second due to a spin by Juri Vips and the last due to an engine problem for Logan Sergeant.

Times table of test day 1 in Yas Marina

Position Pilot Team and car Weather Difference Turns 1st Nyck de vries Mercedes 2021 1: 23.191 – 77 2nd Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 2021 1: 24.517 +1.326 s 125 3rd Oscar piastri Alpine 2021 1: 24.523 +1.332 s 131 4th Patrick O'Ward McLaren 2021 1: 24.607 +1.416 s 92 5th Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 2021 1: 25.142 +1.951 s 119 6th Juri vips Red Bull 2021 1: 25.198 +2.007 s 97 7th Nick yelloly Aston Martin 2021 1: 25.333 +2.142 s 118 8th Daniel Ricciardo McLaren modif. 1: 26.252 +3.061 s 95 9th Lance Stroll Aston Martin modif. 1: 26.579 +3.388 s 143 10th Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 2021 1: 26,694 3.503 s 73 11th Charles Leclerc Ferrari modif. 1: 26,989 +3.798 s 87 12th Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo modif. 1: 27.183 +3.992 s 127 13th Antonio Fuoco Ferrari modif. 1: 27.324 +4.133 s 146 14th Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri modif. 1: 27.348 +4.157 s 131 15th Logan sergeant Williams 2021 1: 27.476 +4,285 s 92 16th Esteban Ocon Alpine modif. 1: 27.553 +4.362 s 128 17th Max verstappen Red Bull mod. 1: 28.013 +4.822 s 124 18th George russell Mercedes modif. 1: 28.062 +4.871 s 132 19th Mick schumacher Haas modified. 1: 29.099 +5.908 s 100

It is worth highlighting the debut of the Alfa Romeo drivers, as both Valtteri Bottas What Guanyu Zhou They debuted with their new equipment, the first on the modified car and 2022 tires, and the second on the saddle and with this year’s tires.