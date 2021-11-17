With too many patients taking unnecessary medications, de-prescribing has become a necessary skill for primary care physicians.

De-prescribing unnecessary medications

All medications have possible negative consequences. For example, delirium and worsening of dementia are common with anticholinergics. As well as with benzodiazepines and proton pump inhibitors. Falls are more common in patients taking antihypertensives, antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, and opioids. Constipation is common with opioids and calcium channel blockers; and orthostasis is common with anticholinergics, antihypertensives, and sulfonylureas.

To avoid polypharmacy and the risks of medication-related harm, clinicians must implement effective medication management practices. Including the strategy known as de-prescription.

THE PROCESS OF DES-PRESCRIBING

Deprescription is a set of interventions to identify inappropriate or unnecessary medications and discontinue them.

In essence, it’s about reversing care for patient safety, like taking your foot off the gas pedal for medical therapy. Studies have suggested that deprescribing leads to improved cognition, fewer falls, and better survival.

The de-prescribing process is generally described in four key parts:

1. Review all current medications.

The first step in de-prescribing is medication reconciliation, which often centers on a review. The patient must be instructed to bring all their medications including prescription drugs. As well as over-the-counter medications and supplements such as vitamins and minerals to visit, and write down the medication history. The information collected, including the medications the patient is actively taking, the regimen that is being followed. And if the patient has experienced any side effects, it should be documented on the patient’s medication list in the electronic medical record.

2. Identify any inappropriate, unnecessary, or harmful medications.

Together with the patient, you review all the medications listed on the updated drug list. Also consider which ones offer benefits and which ones cause harm.

Look for drugs that lack efficacy, lack an indication, provide no additional benefit, or require a long duration for their effect. Also consider whether the patient would like to discontinue any medications due to negative side effects. Or in that case, if any medication has complex dosing regimens that could be avoided.

3. Plan the de-prescription with the patient.

Many patients will resist stopping medications, especially those they have been taking for a long time. They may be concerned about worsening conditions or contradicting the original prescriber.

To help patients come to terms with the deprescribing process, consider stopping one drug at a time. As well as taper medications if necessary, and assure patients that you will monitor them for worsening conditions or withdrawal effects.

In addition, it analyzes the potential or actual adverse effects of your medications; the possible benefits of deprescribing, such as reduced risk of hospitalization, cognitive or functional benefits, and improved quality of life; and the minimal impact (if any) that deprescription would have on your conditions.

This last point is especially true for prescription drugs without a clear indication or without significant clinical benefit. These benefits of deprescribing are also critical to consider in patients receiving palliative or end-of-life care.

4. Recheck your medications regularly.

Because deprescribing may require a gradual tapering of medications or may involve withdrawal symptoms, the process must be closely monitored.

Also, at least once a year (if not every visit), carefully re-examine all medications. Many patients see multiple providers and can quickly accumulate medications in different conditions. As much as possible, actively involve your fellow specialists in discussions about the benefits and harms of new drugs, as well as other options.

Related note:

Pfizer agrees to allow other companies to make its COVID-19 pill

Trials of an anticovid vaccine administered via skin patch begin

EMA approves 2 new treatments for COVID-19 patients