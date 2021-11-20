Autumn is the ideal time to renew the textiles of our home to make it more cozy and comfortable. Textiles capable of transforming our home, and that invite us to take refuge in it now that the cold is about to arrive.

Today, this weekend at the end of November, and with winter knocking on our doors, we set our deco goal on the Overland collection, edited by De Le Cuona.









This new collection has incredible fabrics, which invite us to embark on a textile travel through the nature, the places and the people that Bernie de Le Cuona encountered while traveling the African continent.









Each Overland fabric evolves through ten exclusive designs with over fifty color stories, for which inventive techniques have been used in linen, wool and cashmere, raw patterns and textures, bold colors and a wide range of neutrals.









In Overland designs creativity and imagination flow in a way beyond traditional horizons thanks to fabrics that are out of the ordinary, imbued with soul and a personal touch.









Each of these textiles and each color are inspired by Bernie’s own memories and experiences, seeking to evoke those same sensations in each one of us. And in fact, Bernie de la Cuona explains that “This is my favorite collection because of the new neutral color palette and because of the craftsmanship that has been done to create the structure of the fabrics.”









