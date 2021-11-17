

11/17/2021 On at 10:17 CET



Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, was the great protagonist of the last day of the group stage of the World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar 2022, scoring the only goal for Belgium against Wales. With the ticket in their pocket, Roberto Martínez’s men did not go beyond the tie and have finished in first position with 20 points out of 24 possible.

The Belgian, which is one of the players with the highest market value (€ 100M) currently, continues to exhibit his great shot from medium and long distance: 11 of his last 15 goals for the Belgian national team have come from outside the area.

11 – 11 of Kevin De Bruyne’s last 15 goals for Belgium in all competitions have been scored from outside the box. Range. https://t.co/hCn8SYf9OL – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 16, 2021

The former Chelsea is also one of the most influential of his team both with the national team and with Manchester City: has been involved in 24 goals, with eight goals and 16 assists, in his last 19 appearances for Belgium.

A thermometer for Pep Guardiola

De Bruyne is a differential footballer under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. Reigning champion of the Premier League and runner-up in the Champions League, the Belgian has scored a total of 70 goals and 108 assists in 276 official matches between all competitions..

The former Wolfsburg player has had a difficult start to the season: he missed the first matches of the season with an ankle injury and is still looking for his optimal point of form. So far he has registered three goals and one assist in 2021/22 in 14 matches between Premier, Champions and Carabao Cup.