During its Tech Day 2021, the South Korean multinational has given new data on the future DDR6 , of which we knew little, such as the adoption of the PAM-4 encoding as in the GDDR6X as long as the memory controller clock speed is not increased too much and the energy consumption per transmitted bit does not skyrocket.

Every so often a new generation of RAM appears, which allows reaching higher bandwidths than the previous ones, since if this component does not evolve it would end up being a bottleneck in terms of CPU performance. The new manufacturing nodes not only allow the development of better processors, but also new memory standards.

What data has Samsung given about the future DDR6? Well, RAM memory modules that will go from the 12,800 Gbps base speed and 17 Gbps overclocked. Although for the moment we have to bear in mind that this is nothing more than Samsung’s vision of the next dual data rate memory standard and we will still have to wait a few years for the final standard approved by the JEDEC. In any case, this proposal supposes a lower clock speed than the current DDR5.

On the other hand, they have also talked about memories such as LPDDR6 and GDDR7, in the latter case they talk about speeds of up to 32 Gbps and the implementation of a technology that Samsung has baptized as real-time error protection feature which at the moment has not been described.

The HBM3 will arrive next year

Another announcement that Samsung has made about the future of RAM is about the HBM3 memory, which they hope will work with bandwidths of up to 819 GB / s and be put up for sale sometime in 2022. This indicates that the HBM3 standard would already be finalized, since Samsung is together with SK Hynix the second manufacturer to announce that it has modules of this type of memory ready for production.

The HBM3 will not be used for the home market, but it is widely used in the server world, especially in HPC GPUs, so it is possible that a future architecture will make use of the new memory standard. At the moment we know that Intel Ponte Vecchio and AMD Instinct MI200 will use HBM2E memory. Will NVIDIA be the first to use HBM3 memory in its future high-performance architecture? Who knows, however, as has happened with the GDDR6X it is possible that Hopper even uses a version of the third generation HBM not yet standardized.