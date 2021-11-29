DC's new Poison Ivy revealed

Batman fans are already used to different versions of the same villains. Over the years we have seen how various interpretations of some antagonists offer a new perspective to the inhabitants of Gotham City. One of those that has attracted the most attention has been Posion Ivy, who will finally appear in the series of Batwoman, and it has been revealed what it will look like this time.

Through the official account of the series on Twitter, it has been revealed that Nicole kang, who you will recognize for her role as Kiki in the series of Orange is the New Black, will be in charge of taking the mantle of Poison Ivy in the universe of The CW. This was what the actress commented about it:

“I am very excited to give you Poison Ivy. In our story, I am very proud that she is an Asian villain whose danger does not come from being a foreigner or a mystery. We learn his personal motivations alongside those of the original in an organic and powerful way. “

However, this will not be the Poison Ivy we all know. Although the character of Pamela Isley, who originally takes the role of this villain, does appear in Batwaman, with Bridget Regan as responsible for this role, this is expected to be a case where the legacy is passed on to a new generation.

This is nothing new for the Batman universe, as we’ve seen multiple interpretations of characters like Robin, and in the same series of The CW, the current Batwoman inherited this role. In related topics, here you can know the new details of The batman. Similarly, this is what the Batmobile looks like in this movie.

Poison Ivy is one of the most beloved characters in the Batman world. In recent years, this villain has joined the LGBT community, and there are several comics where she has a relationship with Harley Quinn, something that even the animated series of this character has already covered.

