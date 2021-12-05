Simon Saint, the dark version of Tony Stark in DC, is a newly created villain in the Batman universe, and now he puts his knowledge and technology at the service of the Suicide Squad (spoiler notice)

Simon Saint, one of those responsible for the recent Fear State, could be described as a dark version of Marvel’s Tony Stark, and now his technology, weapons, and knowledge have fallen into the hands of the Suicide Squad. On Batman: Fear State OmegaNow on sale in print and digital in the US, Saint faces a reckoning for his role in bringing Gotham to the brink of destruction, losing his company and fortune, and finding himself under the control of Amanda Waller.

Fear State watched as Batman and his allies tried to stop the scarecrow from destroying Gotham. Simon Saint, a Silicon Valley CEO, became interested in the work of Dr. Crane / The Scarecrow, particularly his idea of ​​the “State of fear”, an “evolved” society created and governed by fear. Taking advantage of Saint’s unlimited funds and technology resources, Crane gave himself a huge upgrade.

Saint then used his technology to create the Magistrate, a fascist and paramilitary police force and appointed Sean Mahoney, a corrupt Arkham guard, as Peacemaker-1. With the magistrate backing them, Saint and The Scarecrow created a climate of fear in Gotham and almost managed to destroy the city. Saint finally realized that Crane had used it, but it was too late for Saint. When Batman defeated Crane, Saint was also arrested and readers know what his fate was in the pages of Batman: Fear State Omega, written by James Tynion IV, pencils by Ryan Benjamin, colors by Chris Sotomayor, and lettering by Clayton Cowles.

Readers learn that the Skybase, the headquarters of Saint and the Magistrate who fell to Earth after the Scarecrow’s defeat, is still located in Gotham Harbor; Lucius Fox is examining it closely. Readers later learn that Saint has been kicked out of his company, and that Magistrate’s “brand” is closed before seeing Saint in prison, scared for his life among inmates. The rest of Saint’s technology will be auctioned to the highest bidder and Saint himself will be placed under house arrest, and “It will pay off its debt to society under the watchful eye of the United States Army”. The scene then passes to Amanda Waller, intently watching a briefing on Saint’s technology.

Simon Saint is Tony Stark’s dark version of the DC Universe. Both Saint and Stark made their fortunes in the technology industries, that is, in the manufacture of weapons. However, Saint never “saw the light” as Tony Stark did in Afghanistan and he continued to use his experience to develop increasingly destructive weapons. And because Saint never had a transformative moment like Tony Stark, his pride and arrogance blinded him to the scarecrow’s manipulation of him, which has now landed him in prison and a new boss: Amanda Waller. Saint, who has long been the master of his own destiny, has now been “recruited” by Waller and we already know that this leads to being forced to serve in the Suicide Squad.