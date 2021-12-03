The Crusader in the Cloak exchanges this for Mr. Scrooge’s pajamas and candle, with a touch of endearing bat slippers.

Christmas story is the best known story of these parties. Dickens’s miser Mr. Scrooge makes a crossover with the Dark Knight for a must-have figure.

We started the review, of course, with the most legendary superhero.

Harley Quinn as Santa’s elf and a little helper

Another one of the best funkos DC Christmas is undoubtedly that of Harley Quinn, dressed as the elf Santa Claus. Of course, you can’t miss the hammer and a little pet helper with evil intentions in his eyes.

The Joker Santa Claus

With a gift bomb and a smile that does not bode well, the Holy joker is another of the funko pop most successful DC Christmases. If you imagine that it is not the joker by Jared Leto (calm, it’s not, look at the traditional costume), you can buy it without regrets.

The Flash Rudolph

We go back from the supervillains to the side of good. Flash, DC’s fastest superhero, wears Santa Claus’s reindeer, specifically Rudolph, including horns and a red nose.

With the bag of gifts in tow to distribute them around the world in 5 minutes, it is a must if you like them Flash or the funko pops.

Wonder Woman and her Luminous Lasso of Truth

Without a doubt, this is one of the funkos Christmas in DC in which they have worked the most. Wonder Woman has put Christmas lights on her bow of truth and wears a red hooded Christmas cape suitable for the holidays.

The Snowman Penguin

One of Batman’s most charismatic villains is undoubtedly The Penguin. And its Christmas version you cannot miss, because it is one of the most original. He’s turned into a snowman, carrot-nosed and all.

Furthermore, this funko recover the classic purple and black suit with top hat and monocle (and umbrella, of course) of the most traditional penguin.

Superman santa claus

It is clear that the man of steel could not be missing in this collection, and that it could not be without showing off its pectorals and opening wide the Santa Claus suit.

The Joker / Jack Frost

We leave until the end funko pop most original DC Christmas. This mix of Joker and Jack Frost (the personification of Father Winter and Frost in Anglo-Saxon folklore) is an almost collector’s figure that is highly valued.

The truth is that, if you like funkos, it must be recognized that the brand has been careful and its line DC Holidays It is one of the most successful. So you know, they are not pokémon, but you will want to get all of them.

This article contains affiliate links, but no brand has influenced this list, or paid to appear, we have been guided by the Christmas spirit and nothing more.