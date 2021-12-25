These two great universes have an infinity of characters, each one has a particular story, costume and powers. For this reason it is very difficult that there are not some similarities between them. We show you some in this note!

DC Y Marvel They created large universes with a huge number of characters, and their stories continue to grow today with comics, movies and series. Undoubtedly there are millions of adaptations and different versions that only make their followers increase and get more excited to know more details about each character. However, it is impossible not to think of various similarities between powers, costumes, stories and even names like Slade Wilson (Deathstroke) Y Wade Wilson (Deadpool), that’s why we tell you their similarities here!

1. Aquaman and Namor

They are both the children of Atlantean women who fell in love with mortal men, which means they are heirs to Atlantis and their responsibilities to their kingdoms always took precedence over what happens on the surface world. As for their abilities, they can breathe underwater, have superior strength and endurance, and telepathically control marine beings. Also they cannot stay on land indefinitely, but the biggest difference between them is that Namor can fly.

On the side of DC, Jason Momoa gave life to Aquaman both in his solo film and in the League of Justice, Y Alan Ritchson in the series Smallville. In Marvel, from Namor We still don’t know anything, although there are rumors that it could appear in the second installment of Black panther.

2. Catwoman and Black Cat

Selina Kyle Y Felicia hardy They are some of the best thieves in their universes and, if it wasn’t obvious, they both have a fondness for cats. Also, they have a romantic history with the heroes with whom they share history: Batman by Kyle’s side and Spider-man with Hardy. Also, the two go back and forth between the villain and anti-hero lines.

TO Catwoman or Catwoman It was interpreted by several actresses as Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, among several others. The next movie in which this character will appear is in The batman where it will give life Zoë kravitz. Black cat, on the other hand, we did not see it in its maximum expression, although in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 we got to see Felicia Hardy played by Felicity Jones, but the character only had a simple introduction.

3. Flash and Quicksilver

Although these two superheroes do not have much in common, the characteristic that they represent the most is: being the fastest runners in their respective universes. Yes, they both have lightning bolts on their suits, but Flash acquired his powers by lightning that struck chemicals in his laboratory, while Quicksilver he has them for being a mutant. Another difference is that several characters wore the costume of Flash: Jay Garrick, Barry Allen and Wally West, while Quicksilver always was Pietro maximoff.

TO Barry Allen we saw it so much in the series The Flash, where it gave life Grant gustin, like in the League of Justice, interpreted by Ezra Miller. Next year a solo film by this sprinter will be released that will continue with the events that occurred in the Justice League. On the other hand, to Pietro maximoff we saw it both in Avengers: Age of Ultron where did he interpret it Aaron Taylor-Johnson, like in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but in this case, the actor who gave it life was Evan peters.

4. Green Arrow and Hawkeye

Although Oliver Queen and Clint Barton They have different backstories, the first thing that comes to mind is the great skill they both have with the bow and arrow. In addition, a curious fact is that these two characters share relationships (one loving and the other friendship) with heroines who have the same word in their name: Black Canary and Black Widow. Also, neither of them possess superpowers, but they do have companions gifted with them, as they are both members of the team of heroes from their respective universes. Clint in the Avengers Y Oliver of the League of Justice.

As for the actors who played these characters, on the one hand, Oliver Queen gave life Stephen Amell in the series Arrow Y Justin hartley in Smallville. While on the other, we have Jeremy renner What Clint barton at MCU and soon we will be able to see the series of this character in Disney +.

5. Atom and Ant-Man

Ray Palmer and Hank Pym They are two physicists considered one of the best specialists in their fields (in their respective universes, of course). In addition, they were both the only ones who used their research to manipulate their size, and while they started with the reduction technology, they later discovered that they could use it to grow. Although they have carried out the studies and research for different reasons, the two took advantage of the powers they got to become superheroes.

When it comes to talking about who brought them to life, we have Brandon routh What Atom in the series DC Legends Of Tomorrow. Instead, to Hank Pym lor we saw in the two movies of Ant-man What Michael Douglas, but who plays the protagonist, who would become Hank’s legacy, is Scott lang and interprets it Paul rudd.

6. Doom Patrol and X-Men

Let’s start with the best data of all: both groups are led by a man in a wheelchair. On the one hand, the members of Doom patrol are characters that underwent a transformation to acquire superhuman abilities, while those of the X Men They are mutants, which means that they were born with different abilities. Both groups fight to defend people who actually fear and, in some cases, hate them.

On the other hand, the two were also described as the strangest heroes in the world. Doom patrol is a series of HBO Max Y X Men It has two sagas of films, one with its young versions and the other being older.

7. Darkseid and Thanos

Both characters are the definitive villains of their respective universes and they need an object (or several) that allows them to fulfill their plans, which will affect the entire universe. In the case of Darkseid, he needs the Anti-Life Equation to conquer the universe and eliminate all free will, while Thanos, with the Infinity GemsHe wants to eliminate half the population because he wants to please Death, since he is in love with her.

TO Darkseid we saw it in the Zack Snyder’s Justice League, while Thanos was in various films and post-credits scenes of the MCU, but it appears more in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

