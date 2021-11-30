DC Universe Online Authors Now Working For Marvel

End Global 7, parent company of multiple video game studios, revealed that one of its subsidiaries is already working on a new Marvel MMO. Said subsidiary is about nothing more and nothing less than Dimensional Ink Games, which in turn is a division of Daybreak Game Company.

EG7 announced this news during its most recent shareholder presentation, where it was also revealed that the project is being spearheaded by Jack Emmert, who designed City of Heroes, and is currently leading the team behind DC Universe Online. Outside of this, no further details were given about it.

Interestingly, a couple of weeks ago, an acquaintance insider called Shpeshal nick revealed that Sony had signed a deal for a game similar to DC Universe Online but set within the universe of Marvel. Although Shpeshal nick did not say who is the developer behind this title, speculated that it could be Insomniac Games due to the recent vacancies published by the study on online games. However, it seems that this will not be the case.

Similarly, a game of Marvel in charge of Daybreak also appeared as part of the leaks of GeForce Now that occurred several months ago, and that to date, the vast majority of them have had some kind of support behind.

Editor’s note: Honestly, I’d rather Marvel go ahead with single-player games. I mean, we don’t know anything about this multiplayer title yet, but hopefully it won’t turn out as badly as what happened with Marvel’s Avengers last year.

Via: EG7