Year : 2019

Chapters : Three seasons, 34 episodes

Duration : Between 50 and 60 minutes per episode

Thematic : Superpowers, comedy

Age : For people over 16 years old

Watch Doom Patrol on HBO Max

Watchmen

One of the best series of the year 2019 was Watchmen with its premiere on HBO to cover the work of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Eight episodes in total of a series you are looking for show what happens 24 years after the events of the comics she’s inspired by. And he takes us to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to show us an alternate reality of the United States. In this alternate reality of about eight hours the vigilantes are treated like criminals. For many, one of the best miniseries in history and, without a doubt, one of the essentials if you are looking for DC series on HBO Max. In addition, you will be able to see it in a weekend.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year : 2019

Chapters : One season, eight chapters

Duration : Between 50 and 60 minutes per episode

Thematic : Sci-Fi, Superheroes, Alternate Reality

Age : For over 18 years

Watch Watchmen on HBO Max

Batwoman

One of the most legendary DC series if you look at HBO Max is the one starring Kate Kane. She, like Batwoman, protects the streets of Gotham. The series set in the Arrowverse It is available since 2019 and currently has three seasons with 45 chapters in total. In it, we will see how Kate kane (interpreted by Ruby Rose in the first season and by Javicia Leslie in the second) he faces his demons in addition to those that exist on the streets of Gotham. Bruce Wayne’s cousin will uphold social justice and has been trained to protect everyone around her

Platform: HBO Max

Year : 2019

Chapters: Three seasons, 45 episodes

Duration : About 40 minutes per episode

Thematic : Superheroes, Gotham

Recommended age : For over 13 years

Watch Batwoman on HBO MAX

Krypton

Krypton is a DC series that works like prequel, as a prequel to one of the most mythical superheroes of all time: Superman. He tells us what the world would be like if Superman had never existed, two generations before his existence. And the protagonist is Seg, the grandfather of the man of steel. Seg-EI must decide on his future, You must choose whether you want to save the planet or let it be destroyed to save the future of your grandson. There are only two seasons available and twenty episodes in total.

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2020

Chapters: Two seasons

Duration : About 40 minutes

Thematic : Superheroes, Superman prequel, powers

Recommended age : For over thirteen years

See Krypton on HBO Max

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois is one of the superhero series that we can see on HBO Max and that tells us what life is like for Clark Kent and Lois Lane in family. They return to Smallville with their children, with Jonathan and Jordan, in one of the last series of DC Comics released on the platform. The family of superheroes must not only face the day-to-day problems in a normal family but also they also have to deal with super villains, use your powers, save the world, protect yourself from everyone who wants to kill them.

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2021

Chapters: One season, fifteen episodes in total

Duration : Between 35 and 45 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Superheroes, classics

Recommended age : For over thirteen years

Watch Superman & Lois on HBO Max

Supergirl

One of the best DC series on HBO Max is Supergirl, a superhero series in which the main character is kara Zor-El. She was also born on the planet Krypton, cLike Superman. But he escaped from it. Of course, he did not arrive at the same time as his cousin because until we reach Earth had some trouble in the ghost zone. Now, on our planet, he wants to hide his powers to fit in with society, to be like everyone else. But he will realize that his superhuman abilities can save all the people around him in one of the best superhero series for the whole family and with five seasons available and almost 100 episodes that we can see on HBO Max in the Warner collection.

Platform : HBO Max

Year : 2015

Chapters : Five seasons, 82 episodes

Duration : Between 40 and 45 minutes per episode

Thematic : Superheroes, powers, family comedy

Age : Recommended for people over 12 years old

Watch Supergirl on HBO Max

Cartoon

If you are looking to bring DC series closer to the little ones, there are cartoons that we can see on HBO Max with funny episodes suitable for the whole family.

Justice League Action

The best known characters in the DC universe are the protagonists of these short episodes of ideal ten minutes so that the smallest of the house become familiarn with the whole universe. Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman are in charge of leading the great heroes of the universe to put an end to their worst enemies. Only ten minutes per episode in these little shorts of adventure, action and powers.

Platform : HBO Max

Year : 2016

Chapters : One season, 52 episodes

Duration : Ten minutes per chapter

Thematic : Superheroes, cartoons

Age : For over seven years

Watch Justice League Action on HBO Max

Teen titans go

Teen Titans Go is one of the funniest series if we look for superhero cartoons. In this case, DC series to watch with children. Captained by Robin, it tells the adventures of Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg. An everyday adventure comedy that tells what these superheroes do when they are not saving the world. Short episodes of about ten minutes and more than 300 available if we are looking for a production that the smallest of the house will like but that will not bore the adults: adventures, intelligent dialogues, funny situations.

Platform : HBO Max

Year : 2013

Chapters : Seven seasons, about 345 episodes (not all available)

Duration : Ten minutes per chapter

Thematic : Superheroes, cartoons

Age : For over seven years

Watch Teen Titans Go on HBO Max

Super hero girls

Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Bubleebee, Supergirl, Xatanna and Green Lantern. They are the protagonists of Super Hero Girls, one of the best animated DC series that we can see on HBO Max if we want cartoon superheroes. They are six teenagers, six normal and ordinary girls who go to high school (Metropolis High School) but have a peculiarity: they can join forces to destroy all the villains of Metropolis, use their superpowers. Decisions, problems and day to day as teenagers but also with their secret identities and facing villains like Harley Quinn.

Platform : HBO Max

Year : 2019

Chapters : One season, 52 episodes

Duration : Ten minutes per chapter

Thematic : Superheroines, cartoons

Age : For ages above 7

Watch Super Hero Girls on HBO Max