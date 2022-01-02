Year: 2019
Chapters: Three seasons, 34 episodes
Duration: Between 50 and 60 minutes per episode
Thematic: Superpowers, comedy
Age: For people over 16 years old
Watchmen
One of the best series of the year 2019 was Watchmen with its premiere on HBO to cover the work of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Eight episodes in total of a series you are looking for show what happens 24 years after the events of the comics she’s inspired by. And he takes us to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to show us an alternate reality of the United States. In this alternate reality of about eight hours the vigilantes are treated like criminals. For many, one of the best miniseries in history and, without a doubt, one of the essentials if you are looking for DC series on HBO Max. In addition, you will be able to see it in a weekend.
Platform: HBO MAX
Year: 2019
Chapters: One season, eight chapters
Duration: Between 50 and 60 minutes per episode
Thematic: Sci-Fi, Superheroes, Alternate Reality
Age: For over 18 years
Batwoman
One of the most legendary DC series if you look at HBO Max is the one starring Kate Kane. She, like Batwoman, protects the streets of Gotham. The series set in the Arrowverse It is available since 2019 and currently has three seasons with 45 chapters in total. In it, we will see how Kate kane (interpreted by Ruby Rose in the first season and by Javicia Leslie in the second) he faces his demons in addition to those that exist on the streets of Gotham. Bruce Wayne’s cousin will uphold social justice and has been trained to protect everyone around her
Platform: HBO Max
Year: 2019
Chapters: Three seasons, 45 episodes
Duration: About 40 minutes per episode
Thematic: Superheroes, Gotham
Recommended age: For over 13 years
Krypton
Krypton is a DC series that works like prequel, as a prequel to one of the most mythical superheroes of all time: Superman. He tells us what the world would be like if Superman had never existed, two generations before his existence. And the protagonist is Seg, the grandfather of the man of steel. Seg-EI must decide on his future, You must choose whether you want to save the planet or let it be destroyed to save the future of your grandson. There are only two seasons available and twenty episodes in total.
Platform: HBO Max
Year: 2020
Chapters: Two seasons
Duration: About 40 minutes
Thematic: Superheroes, Superman prequel, powers
Recommended age: For over thirteen years
Superman & Lois
Superman & Lois is one of the superhero series that we can see on HBO Max and that tells us what life is like for Clark Kent and Lois Lane in family. They return to Smallville with their children, with Jonathan and Jordan, in one of the last series of DC Comics released on the platform. The family of superheroes must not only face the day-to-day problems in a normal family but also they also have to deal with super villains, use your powers, save the world, protect yourself from everyone who wants to kill them.
Platform: HBO Max
Year: 2021
Chapters: One season, fifteen episodes in total
Duration: Between 35 and 45 minutes per chapter
Thematic: Superheroes, classics
Recommended age: For over thirteen years
Watch Superman & Lois on HBO Max
Supergirl
One of the best DC series on HBO Max is Supergirl, a superhero series in which the main character is kara Zor-El. She was also born on the planet Krypton, cLike Superman. But he escaped from it. Of course, he did not arrive at the same time as his cousin because until we reach Earth had some trouble in the ghost zone. Now, on our planet, he wants to hide his powers to fit in with society, to be like everyone else. But he will realize that his superhuman abilities can save all the people around him in one of the best superhero series for the whole family and with five seasons available and almost 100 episodes that we can see on HBO Max in the Warner collection.
Platform: HBO Max
Year: 2015
Chapters: Five seasons, 82 episodes
Duration: Between 40 and 45 minutes per episode
Thematic: Superheroes, powers, family comedy
Age: Recommended for people over 12 years old
Cartoon
If you are looking to bring DC series closer to the little ones, there are cartoons that we can see on HBO Max with funny episodes suitable for the whole family.
Justice League Action
The best known characters in the DC universe are the protagonists of these short episodes of ideal ten minutes so that the smallest of the house become familiarn with the whole universe. Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman are in charge of leading the great heroes of the universe to put an end to their worst enemies. Only ten minutes per episode in these little shorts of adventure, action and powers.
Platform: HBO Max
Year: 2016
Chapters: One season, 52 episodes
Duration: Ten minutes per chapter
Thematic: Superheroes, cartoons
Age: For over seven years
Watch Justice League Action on HBO Max
Teen titans go
Teen Titans Go is one of the funniest series if we look for superhero cartoons. In this case, DC series to watch with children. Captained by Robin, it tells the adventures of Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg. An everyday adventure comedy that tells what these superheroes do when they are not saving the world. Short episodes of about ten minutes and more than 300 available if we are looking for a production that the smallest of the house will like but that will not bore the adults: adventures, intelligent dialogues, funny situations.
Platform: HBO Max
Year: 2013
Chapters: Seven seasons, about 345 episodes (not all available)
Duration: Ten minutes per chapter
Thematic: Superheroes, cartoons
Age: For over seven years
Watch Teen Titans Go on HBO Max
Super hero girls
Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Bubleebee, Supergirl, Xatanna and Green Lantern. They are the protagonists of Super Hero Girls, one of the best animated DC series that we can see on HBO Max if we want cartoon superheroes. They are six teenagers, six normal and ordinary girls who go to high school (Metropolis High School) but have a peculiarity: they can join forces to destroy all the villains of Metropolis, use their superpowers. Decisions, problems and day to day as teenagers but also with their secret identities and facing villains like Harley Quinn.
Platform: HBO Max
Year: 2019
Chapters: One season, 52 episodes
Duration: Ten minutes per chapter
Thematic: Superheroines, cartoons
Age: For ages above 7
Watch Super Hero Girls on HBO Max