DC He is already planning the calendar for next year and, among the titles on the agenda, there are two that attract attention, since they share a protagonist. Is about DC League of Super Pets and Black adam. Both will star Dwayne johnson. While in the first he will give life to Krypto, Superman’s dog, in the second he will play the project’s homonymous protagonist.

Versatility

Hiram garcia, producer of the two films, referred to the actor’s ability to take on two such different projects at the same time.

“You know what? It is so much fun! In essence, we’re just fans and fanatics of the comics, so being able to tell all these different stories and modulate between the different shades, that’s the appeal. You almost don’t want to always say the same tone. It’s fun to be able to one day be working on Black Adam, pick someone up and electrocute them until it’s just their skeleton and then smash the skeleton, for Krypto to do crazy things like Superman’s dog in this charming story of Superman’s best friend, which is Again, all goodness and vitality and purity and love wrapped up in a dog that also happens to be the most powerful animal in the entire universe. This is very funny.

For us as storytellers to be able to modulate between those two, and DJ does a good job in between when you really think, I mean, you said it out loud, of him going through the way he plays Black Adam. to the way he plays Krypto, it’s a lot of fun watching him go in and out of characters.

I think you will have a lot of fun with Super-Pets. It’s such a lovely story. That group of actors is very talented. Every time you play DJ and Kevin [Hart] Doing what they do, you know a really fun ride awaits you. So we are very excited about that. It is really lovely. It’s one of those movies that I think the whole family will enjoy. Children are going to love it a lot, but there is a lot of humor for adults and especially for fans of superhero movies, I think everyone is going to have a good time having seen it”Commented the executive.

Now, the animated title will be available from May 20, 2022. In turn, Black Adam will debut in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Source: CBR